Gyanendro Ningombam replaces Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad as new Hockey India president

Hockey India has appointed Manipur's Gyanendro Ningombam as its new officiating president after Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad stepped down from his post owing to his personal reasons and family commitments.

The decisions to accept Mushtaq's resignation and appoint Ningombam in the role were announced following an Emergent Executive Board meeting of Hockey India Executive Board.

"In the Hockey India Emergent Executive Board meeting convened today where the resignation of Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad was accepted, the Hockey India Executive Board under the Rules & Regulations of the Hockey India Constitution subsequently nominated and approved Hockey India's Senior Vice President Gyanendro Ningombam as the new Officiating President," Hockey India said in an official statement.

Notably, Ningombam has been associated with Manipur Hockey for many years now. He has also played an instrumental role in supporting talented players and developing the sport at the grassroots level.

Ningombam had also served as Chief Executive Officer of Manipur Hockey from 2009 to 2014 before being elected as Vice President of the association from 2014-2018.

Meanwhile, Hockey India Executive Board also thanked Mohd. Mushtaque Ahmad for the commitment he has shown towards the development of the game.

Ahmad, who was roped in as Hockey India president in 2018, had previously also served the national governing body in the capacity of Secretary General.

During his role as president, Hockey India had successfully hosted the prestigious FIH Men's World Cup in 2018 and FIH Olympic Qualifiers in 2019.