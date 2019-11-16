close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sania Mirza

'Hai Motu': Sania Mirza gives cute reply to Yuvraj Singh's birthday wish

The former world number one celebrated her 33rd birthday and fans took to social media to extend their warm wishes on her special occassion. 

&#039;Hai Motu&#039;: Sania Mirza gives cute reply to Yuvraj Singh&#039;s birthday wish
Image Credits: Twitter/@YUVSTRONG12

Ace Indian tennis star Sania Mirza turned a year older on Friday. The former world number one celebrated her 33rd birthday and fans took to social media to extend their warm wishes on her special occassion. 

However, what caught the eyes was the birthday wish from Sania's 'dearest friend' Yuvraj Singh and the Indian tennis star's reply to the same. 

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Yuvraj refered Sania as "mirchi" while extending warm birthday greetings to her. Along with the funny yet adorable tweet, he also shared a picture of Sania with a bat and a photo of him carrying a tennis racket.

 "Hai hai mirchi ! Janam din mubarak my dear friend lots of love and best wishes always ! @MirzaSania," wrote Yuvraj, who bid adieu to international cricket as well as the India Premier League (IPL) earlier this year. 

In reply, Sania too pulled Yuvraj's leg by terming the former batsman as "motu"."Hai motu thank you my dearest friend," she tweeted.

Besides Yuvraj, hordes of fans also wished Sania on her birthday. Take a look: 

 

Notably, Yuvraj and Sania share a great rapport with each other and their bond is quite evident from the fact that they are ususally seen pulling each other's leg on social media.  

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:
Sania MirzaYuvraj SinghWorld Cup 2019IPL
Next
Story

Hubballi girl becomes world's fastest blindfold skater, enters Guinness World Records Book

Must Watch

PT14M10S

Morning Breaking: Watch top news stories of the day, 16th November 2019