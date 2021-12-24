हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Neeraj Chopra

Happy Birthday Neeraj Chopra: Wishes pour in for 'Golden Boy' as he turns 24

Neeraj Chopra turns 24 and Twitter showers him with birthday wishes.

Twitter wishes &#039;Golden Boy&#039; Neeraj Chopra happy birthday who turns 24
Neeraj Chopra.(Source: Twitter)

India's golden boy, Neeraj Chopra, who won the gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics turns 24 on Christmas eve, December 24. Neeraj Chopra was showered with birthday wishes on Twitter as fans tweeted 'Happy Birthday Golden Boy' for the Olympic Gold-medallist.

Neeraj Chopra became the only athlete to win a track-and-field Olympic Gold medal. Clearly, he made the nation proud and on his 24th birthday, the nation showered him with lovely birthday wishes.

Neeraj Chopra, a boy from a village near Panipat in Haryana was also wished by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. 

Here's how Twitter wished Neeraj Chopra for his Birthday:

Neeraj Chopra became the second Indian after shooter Abhinav Bindra to win a gold medal in an individual event at the Olympics.

Neeraj Chopra has always been known for his 'humble' attitude, he thanks all his fans and the people who wished him through a video.

