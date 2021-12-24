Happy Birthday Neeraj Chopra: Wishes pour in for 'Golden Boy' as he turns 24

India's golden boy, Neeraj Chopra, who won the gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics turns 24 on Christmas eve, December 24. Neeraj Chopra was showered with birthday wishes on Twitter as fans tweeted 'Happy Birthday Golden Boy' for the Olympic Gold-medallist.

Neeraj Chopra became the only athlete to win a track-and-field Olympic Gold medal. Clearly, he made the nation proud and on his 24th birthday, the nation showered him with lovely birthday wishes.

Neeraj Chopra, a boy from a village near Panipat in Haryana was also wished by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Here's how Twitter wished Neeraj Chopra for his Birthday:

टोक्यो ओलंपिक 2020 में गोल्ड मेडल जीतकर इतिहास रचने वाले श्री @Neeraj_chopra1 जी आपको जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आप स्वस्थ और दीर्घायु रहें, ईश्वर से यही कामना करता हूं। — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 24, 2021

The image of 2021, the man of 2021 Happy Birthday, @Neeraj_chopra1 pic.twitter.com/mzVtFPb5ES — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 24, 2021

Wish u very happy birthday champion @Neeraj_chopra1 . Wish u a great year ahead . pic.twitter.com/w7PYXPGlZi — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) December 24, 2021

Neeraj Chopra became the second Indian after shooter Abhinav Bindra to win a gold medal in an individual event at the Olympics.

Neeraj Chopra has always been known for his 'humble' attitude, he thanks all his fans and the people who wished him through a video.