Dakar Rally

Harith Noah scripts history in Dakar Rally; check details

Kerala based rider Harith Noah on Friday scripted history as he became the first Indian to complete the Dakar Rally in the top 20 after 12 stages of rallying. 

This was Harith Noah's second outing at Dakar. (Source: Twitter/MotorNad)

Kerala based rider Harith Noah on Friday scripted history as he became the first Indian to complete the Dakar Rally, one of the world's most gruelling off-road motorsport event, in the top 20 after 12 stages of rallying. This was Harith's second outing at Dakar.

Noah participated in the event as a privateer supported by Sherco Racing. TVS Racing also backed the Indian after withdrawing from the event at the last moment.  

Noah completed Stage 12, the final phase of the event, at P19. 

Apart from Noah, the Dakar Rally featured two more Indian riders, Hero MotoSport's CS Santosh and privateer Ashish Raorane. Santosh suffered a crash at Stage 4 of the rally and is currently in induced coma. Santosh had finished at 34 in the Dakar rally bike category in 2018 and it was the previous best by an Indian in this competition.    

Meanwhile, Raorane also suffered a crash in Stage 5, but the rider recovered well and he rejoined the rally in Stage 9 in the Dakar Experience category.   

