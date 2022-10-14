Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Manpreet Singh’s Haryana Steelers, who have begun their Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 campaign with two wins on the trot, will hope to put their best foot forward when they face the Jaipur Pink Panthers at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru, on Friday (October 14). The JSW Sports-owned side eased past challenges from Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas, and sit pretty as one of only two teams, alongside Dabang Delhi, yet to drop a point.

“The mood in the camp is great after winning two games and the confidence is also high. We have been working hard in training with coach Manpreet ensuring that we keep our focus on the game,” Jaideep Dahiya said.

The Panthers, meanwhile, lost a close opener against UP Yoddhas, before holding their nerve against the Patna Pirates. Raider Arjun Deshwal has been among the most dangerous players in the League, having raked in 25 points over the Panthers’ two outings. “The Panthers are a good team with players like Sunil, Ankush and Arjun, who have been in good form. We expect quite a challenge from them, but we are also focusing on ourselves and are confident of our abilities,” added Dahiya.

The Steelers have been buoyed by the exploits of Manjeet, who has logged 27 points across two games. The Steelers have been bolstered by the addition of Iranian Amirhossein Bastami, the third-most expensive overseas player in the PKL this term, who has joined the squad in Bengaluru.

What date will the Pro Kabbadi League 9 match between Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League 9 match between Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers will be played on Friday, October 14.

Where will the Pro Kabbadi League 9 match between Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League 9 match between Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

When will the Pro Kabbadi League 9 match between Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League 9 match between Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 9 match between Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers?

The Pro Kabbadi League 9 match between Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League 9 match between Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers?

The Pro Kabbadi League 9 match between Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Starting 7

Haryana Steelers Probable Starting 7: Ankit, Mohit, Joginder Narwal, Rakesh Narwal, Manjeet, Lovepreet Singh, Nitin Rawal

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Starting 7: Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, Abhishek KS, Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith, Sahul Kumar, Ankush