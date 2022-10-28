Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Haryana Steelers returned to winning ways in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 as they defeated Telugu Titans 43-24 at Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday. It was a team effort from the Haryana side as Meetu Sharma starred in the raiding department, earning 13 points, while Nitin Rawal, Jaideep and Amirhossein Bastami stole the show in the defence unit.

On the other hand, Puneri Paltan put forth an exemplary performance to beat the Jaipur Pink Panthers 32-24 in the first game of the evening at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Aslam Inamdar's 13 points proved to be the big difference between two sides that were jostling for control throughout the game.

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan will be played on Friday, October 28.

Where will the match between Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

When will the match between Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Telugu Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.