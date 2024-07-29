Heartbreak For Arjun Babuta: Narrowly Misses Medal, Finishes Fourth In 10m Air Rifle Shooting At Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024: Indian shooter Arjun Babuta narrowly missed out on a medal in his Olympic debut, finishing fourth in the men’s 10m air rifle competition. Competing under the intense spotlight of the Games, Babuta delivered a commendable performance but fell just short of clinching a podium position.

Babuta began the final with a strong start, shooting a 10.7 and a 10.2 in his initial attempts. His third shot of 10.5 initially placed him in fourth, but a 10.4 in his fourth attempt elevated him to the third spot. He ended the first series with a solid 10.6. His second series showed promising signs as well, with a 10.7 to start, followed by a 10.5 and a near-perfect 10.8 in the second shot of the first elimination series. This stellar performance briefly propelled him into second place, closing the gap with world record holder Sheng Lihao of China to a mere 0.1 point.

Despite his impressive shooting, Babuta couldn’t maintain the momentum throughout the final rounds. A crucial 9.5 in response to Croatia’s Miran Maricic’s 10.7 dashed his hopes of finishing on the podium. Babuta ultimately shot a total of 208.4, falling just short of a medal.

The competition saw Chinese shooter Sheng Lihao set a new Olympic record with a total score of 252.2, claiming the gold medal. Sweden’s Victor Lindgren secured the silver with a score of 251.4, while Croatia’s Miran Maricic took the bronze with a score of 230.

Arjun Babuta’s performance at the Olympics adds to an already impressive list of achievements. Over the years, he has earned several accolades, including a gold medal in 10m air rifle shooting at the 2016 ISSF Junior World Cup in Gabala. In 2017, he secured a silver medal at the 10th Asian Airgun Championship in Wako City, Japan. His impressive track record also includes a gold medal at the World Championships, two golds and one silver at the World Cup, and two silvers at the Asian Championships.

Since joining the Indian Shooting Team in 2016, Babuta has been a consistent performer in 10 meter air rifle competitions. Despite his near miss at the Olympics, Babuta’s remarkable journey and continued dedication to the sport highlight his potential for future success.