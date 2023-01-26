Team India will take on Japan in the Classification match vs Japan in FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 on Thursday, Janaury 26. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side will now be aiming for the 9th/10th place finish in the World Cup which is sort of embarrassing for the team as they are the hosts of the tournament. The first challenge for them is to beat Japan today, Head coach Graham Reid will be hoping for a better show from his team as well as better tactical play.

India started off the tournament with a brilliant win over Spain in the first match. One of the highlights of the match was midfielder Hardik Singh's brilliant run. But India's best player of the tournament, Hardik, pulled his hamstring in the second match vs England which finished in a 0-0 draw. Since then, India displayed poor hockey. They needed to beat Wales with a big margin but all that they could manage was a 4-2 win over them. India failed to qualify for quarter-finals from their Pool as the topper and then played New Zealand in the Crossover match which they lost in the penalty shootout despite leading in the match for most part.

The Hockey World Cup has been a poor outing for Indian team but now begins a chance to reboot the team and plan for the future.