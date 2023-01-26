Highlights | India Vs Japan Classification Match, Men's FIH Hockey World Cup 2023: India register biggest win World Cup, beat Japan 8-0
Follow our LIVE Blog for latest updates and scorecard from FIH Men's Hockey World Cup match between Harmanpreet Singh-led Team India and Japan
Team India will take on Japan in the Classification match vs Japan in FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 on Thursday, Janaury 26. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side will now be aiming for the 9th/10th place finish in the World Cup which is sort of embarrassing for the team as they are the hosts of the tournament. The first challenge for them is to beat Japan today, Head coach Graham Reid will be hoping for a better show from his team as well as better tactical play.
India started off the tournament with a brilliant win over Spain in the first match. One of the highlights of the match was midfielder Hardik Singh's brilliant run. But India's best player of the tournament, Hardik, pulled his hamstring in the second match vs England which finished in a 0-0 draw. Since then, India displayed poor hockey. They needed to beat Wales with a big margin but all that they could manage was a 4-2 win over them. India failed to qualify for quarter-finals from their Pool as the topper and then played New Zealand in the Crossover match which they lost in the penalty shootout despite leading in the match for most part.
The Hockey World Cup has been a poor outing for Indian team but now begins a chance to reboot the team and plan for the future.
LIVE India vs Japan Hockey World Cup 2023: India beat Japan
India beat Japan by 8-0 in the classification match. What a performance by the Indian team, Japan would be disappointed by this result.
Goalscorers: Singh Mandeep, Abhishek (two), Prasad Vivek Sagar, Singh Harmanpreet (two), Singh Manpreet, Singh Sukhjeet
LIVE India vs Japan Hockey World Cup: India lead by five
India run riot on Japan as they score five goals inside the fourth quarter. What a performance by the Indian hockey team to make a statement in this classification match.
India 5 - 0 Japan
LIVE India vs Japan Hockey World Cup 2023: Two goals!
Two goals in blink of an eye from India as they finally break the deadlock. First Mandeep Singh converts from the penalty corner in the 32nd minutes of the game and then 3 minutes later Abhishek scores another one to hand India a two-goal advantage.
India 2 - 0 Japan
LIVE India vs Japan Hockey World Cup 2023: 0-0 at half
Still 0-0 at half time as India push for goal but Japan reply with fighting attitude. Two penalty corners for Japan so far. India have earned 3 penalty corners but failed to convert a goal so far.
India 0 - 0 Japan
LIVE India vs Japan Hockey World Cup 2023: Q2 begins
We are into the second quarter and Japan still keep India from scoring a goal, brilliant defensive discipline shown by the Japs. India still hunting for that opener.
India 0 - 0 Japan
LIVE India vs Japan Hockey World Cup 2023: Intense contest
10 minutes gone of the first quarter and still no goal from either of the sides. India have got one penalty corner so far but they have failed to convert it. India still pushing for an opener with five minutes remaining in Q1.
India 0 - 0 Japan
LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023 India vs Japan: Moments away
We are moments away from the match beginning as both teams lineup for their respective national anthem. Checkout the lineups below.
The starting XI is ready and the stage is set as India and Japan gear up for an epic showdown!
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 26, 2023
LIVE India vs Japan Hockey World Cup 2023: What is India's rank?
India are currently no. 6 in the world rankings where Japan are no. 18. Following India's horrific exit from the World Cup, they will surely look to win this one and give the home fans a small reason to smile. New Zealand defeated the hosts in penalties.
LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023 India vs Japan: Action to begin shortly
It is a battle for ranking in the classification match between India and Japan. India hold the advantage as per the head to head stats, they have 26 matches whereas Japan have only won 3.
Maico Casella is your Player of the Match for scoring a brace against Chile.
CHI 0:8 ARG #IndiaKaGame #HockeyIndia #HWC2023 #StarsBecomeLegends #HockeyWorldCup #CHIvsARG @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @chile_hockey @ArgFieldHockey pic.twitter.com/Fx2zENqFy2
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 26, 2023
LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023: Argentina beat Chile
Argentina beat Chile 8-0, what a dominant performance from the side. Chile would be disappointed with the result.
Argentina 8 - 0 Chile
LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023: Chile vs Argentina
Argentina leading by five goals at half time, Chile are struggling at the moment. Argentina display some dominant Hockey skills as Chile look to turn things around.
GOAL Scorers: Della Torre Nicolas, Casella Maico, Toscani Lucas, Capurro Bautista, Keenan Nicolas
LIVE Chile vs Argentina Hockey World Cup 2023: Argentina lead
Della Torre Nicolas has scored from a penalty corner for Argentina to hand them the lead in the contest within 8 minutes of the first quarter. Chile now pushing for an equaliser.
Argentina 1 - 0 Chile
LIVE Wales vs France Hockey World Cup 2023: Wales beat France
And there it is! Wales score the penalty after both sides missed a lot of them. The score was 2-2 at full time and the penalty shootout score stands 2-1 to Wales as they beat France.
Wales 2 (2) - France 2 (1)
LIVE Wales vs France Hockey World Cup 2023: Full-time!
And it is full time in the Wales vs France Hockey World Cup 2023 match. Penalty shootout coming up in a while. The match had everything but both teams were very discipline with their defensive duties.
Wales 2 - 2 France
LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023: Quarter 4
We are into the Quarter 4 but still the scoreline remains level on 2-2. A very tight and intense contest going on between the two sides at the moment. 9 minutes left on the clock, lets see if they any team can score a late goal.
Wales 2 - 2 France
Hockey World Cup LIVE: Wales and France going neck and neck
Wales and France are going neck and neck at the moment. Both scored a goal each in the 2nd quarter and the scores continue to be level.
WAL 2-2 FRA
Hockey World Cup LIVE Updates: Wales and France play tight contest
In the second classification clash today, Wales and France are engaged in a stiff fight. With one goal each, the match has entered the second half and deciding the winner is not possible so far. Good contest between these two teams.
WAL 1-1 FRA
Hockey World Cup LIVE: SA Thrash Malaysia
South Africa made a solid statement as they thrashed Malaysia 6-2 in the Classification match today. Brilliant hockey display today from the Rainbow nation, as Asian side continued to look for answers.
India to play Japan later today. Next up is Wales vs France from 2 pm IST. Then Wales vs Argentina from 4.30 pm IST.
Hockey World Cup Live Updates: SA maintain lead vs MAS
Malaysian opened their account in the Hockey World Cup match vs Malaysia but SA scored once more to ensure the three-margin lead was maintained. SA moving towards win here.
RSA 5-1 MAS
Hockey World Cup LIVE: SA has lead over Malaysia
In the first match of the day, South Africa have maintaned a thick lead over Malaysia. They are 3-0 up at the end of the 2nd quarter. Malaysia need to come back strongly from here if they want to make a match out of.
IND vs JPN Hockey World Cup LIVE: India aim for a desperate win
Team India have been knocked out of the Hockey World Cup. They lost the Crossover match to New Zealand in a penalty shootout despite bossing the game throughout. Now, India have to play Japan today with an eye on 9th-10 place match. Watch this space for all latest developments.
