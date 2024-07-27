HIGHLIGHTS | IND (3) Vs NZ (2) Hockey Match Paris 2024 Olympics: Captain Harmanpreet Singh Get Winning Goal
IND VS NZ Hockey Paris 2024 Olympics: Follow LIVE updates from India vs New Zealand hockey game taking place in France.
IND VS NZ Hockey Paris 2024 Olympics: The Paris Olympics 2024 is under it's way and we have India's Men Hockey team ready to lock horns with New Zealand on Saturday (July 27). The last time these two sides met was in a World Cup fixture where India took a 2-0 lead early at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, but the visitors bounced back to make 3-3 later. After regulation time, the match went into shoot-out which the hosts lost breaking many Indian fans' hearts.
Now the focus shifts on Yves-du-Manoir in Colombes near Paris where New Zealand will look to keep their winning run on against India. Captain Harmanpreet Singh and his side have a tough test on the opening day of their Hockey campaign at the Olympics.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From India vs New Zealand Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey Match Here.
India v New Zealand Hockey Live Score: GOAL
Captain Harmanpreet Singh makes no mistake from the penalty spot and India lead with a goal.
IND 3 - 2 NZ
India v New Zealand Hockey Live Score: Simon scores
Simon Child has scored for New Zealand and it will hurt India a lot. Just seven minutes left on the clock as India eye for another gaol.
IND 2 - 2 NZ
India v New Zealand Hockey Live Score: Goalies on top
Both sides goalkeepers have shown today why the scoresheet is so low as another save comes from New Zealand goalie.
IND 2 - 1 NZ
India v New Zealand Hockey Live Score: Pressure on India
India save four penalty corners back to back and that tells you the story that New Zealand are coming hard at the moment with the margin of just one goal between these two sides.
IND 2 - 1 NZ
India v New Zealand Hockey Live Score: GOAL!
Prasad has scored for India after a big tussle near the New Zealand goal area. The review was taken but umpires could not decide with the footage so they went the on field official's call of goal.
IND 2 - 1 NZ
India v New Zealand Hockey Live Score: Half time
It is half time and we have to say we have got a hockey game at our hands. It is tight, intense and hardcore. India want to win and New Zealand want to play it smart and win.
IND 1 - 1 NZ
India v New Zealand Hockey Live Score: India Score!
India have scored from the penalty corner and it is Mandeep Singh who gets the much needed goal for his country. New Zealand feeling the pressure now.
IND 1 - 1 NZ
IND VS NZ Hockey Paris 2024 Olympics Live: Tight Affair
India are giving their best but New Zealand have a solid defence line ready for any kind of attack, they plan on counter attacking Men in Blue now.
IND 0 - 1 NZ
Paris 2024 Olympics IND VS NZ Hockey Live: First Quarter finished
First quarter is done and New Zealand are all over India so far in this contest. Men in Blue need to change their tactics in the coming quarters.
IND 0 - 1 NZ
Paris 2024 Olympics IND VS NZ Hockey Live: Goal!
New Zealand score first in the first quarter and it is one chance one goal for the Black Sticks. India on the backfoot and feeling the pressure now as they trail against a solid New Zealand side early.
IND 0 - 1 NZ
IND VS NZ Hockey Paris 2024 Olympics Live: Action Begins
Action begins in France. India and New Zealand kick-off the hockey match, India in white and New Zealand are in black jersey. Men in Blue have the flair and skills as they eye 9th hockey gold in Olympics.
IND 0 - 0 NZ
LIVE IND vs NZ Olympics Updates: Action coming up
We are just moments away from India vs New Zealand Hockey match to begin at 9 PM (IST). In the men's single round of badminton, Lakshay Sen has won his first match.
IND VS NZ Hockey Paris 2024 Olympics Live: New Zealand eye win
New Zealand would be looking for a winning start to their Olympic campaign as well. India are a tough side to beat when they get going and the Kiwis will hope they don't find their rhythm tonight.
Paris 2024 Olympics IND VS NZ Hockey Live: Disappointing start in shooting
India's shooting campaign at the Paris 2024 Olympics faced disappointment as both 10 m air rifle mixed teams failed to reach the medal rounds. Elavenil Valarivan-Sandeep Singh finished 12th, while Arjun Babuta-Ramita Jindal placed 6th.
LIVE IND vs NZ Hockey: India's Gold Medal Hope
When did India win their last gold in hockey?
India are the most successful team in Olympics history of hockey but the last gold came in 1980. Can India showcase brilliance this time in 2024?
Paris 2024 Olympics IND VS NZ Hockey Live: Match Timing
The action between India and New Zealand is scheduled to begin at 9 PM (IST) and fans can watch it on JioCinema app or website. Sports18 Channels will telecast the match in India.
LIVE IND vs NZ Hockey Match Updates: India ready to action
After facing defeat in their last meeting against New Zealand in penalty-shootout, India will be key on taking revenge from the side which defeated them at home infront of their home crowd.
LIVE India vs New Zealand: Livestreaming Details
Checkout when, where and how to watch the India vs New Zealand Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey for free in India in the link attacked below.
India v New Zealand Hockey Live Score
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs New Zealand Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey match. We will take you through all the key updates of the fixture today.