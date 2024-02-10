trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2720022
IND VS ESP

Highlights, IND(4) - ESP(1), FIH Pro League 2024 Hockey Match: India Beat Spain 4-1

LIVE Updates | India Vs Spain (IND VS ESP), FIH Pro League 2024 Hockey Match LIVE Scorecard: India take on Spain in their first game of the tournament.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 11:23 PM IST|Source:
India's Men's Hockey Team are ready to begin their FIH Pro League 2023-2024 campaign against Spain as the stage is set in Bhuneshwar's Kalinga Stadium. Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian Hockey team will face Marc Miralles-led Spain on February 10 hoping to get a better result than the women's team of India. India are currently ranked third in the men's rankings after playing friendlies with France, the Netherlands and South Africa. The Indian team is in fine form at the moment as they have 2 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss in their last four games played in recent times.

India hold an advantage in the head to head stats if we talk about the last seven games played against Spain. However, Spain did win the last encounter 2-1 at last year's Four Nation Men’s Invitational Tournament in Barcelona.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From India vs Spain FIH Pro League Hockey Match Here.

10 February 2024
21:23 PM

LIVE IND vs ESP: Full-time

That is it! India start their FIH Pro League campaign on a positive note with a 4-1 win over Spain. Harmanpreet Singh and more would be proud of this performance.

IND 4 - 1 ESP

21:00 PM

LIVE IND vs ESP: Goal number 4

Lalit Upadhyay scores another one for India as he is at the right place, at the right time. Spain really in a difficult spot now.

IND 4 - 1 Spain

20:40 PM

LIVE IND vs ESP: Goal for Spain

Spain bounce back with a goal from Marc Miralles. A bad tackle from Gurjant Singh and India pay the price with a goal.

IND 3 - 1 ESP

20:24 PM

LIVE India vs Spain: Half-time

India have a three goal lead at half-time. Thanks to Harmanpreet Singh and two goals from Jugraj Singh. The hosts are in a comfortable position at the moment.

IND 3 - 0 ESP

20:13 PM

LIVE IND vs ESP: Another one!

Jugraj Singh steps up for a drag-flick and converts from the penalty corner for India. Hosts have now taken a 2-0 lead in the ontest.

IND 2 - 0 ESP

20:03 PM

LIVE IND vs ESP: India lead

First quarter is finished and India currently lead the contest by one goal. Spain will surely look to bounce back in the second quarter before half-time.

IND 1 - 0 ESP

19:50 PM

LIVE IND vs ESP: GOAL!

Harmanpreet Singh scores for India from the penalty corner in the first quarter and the hosts have taken the lead. Spain disappointed with a shaky start.

IND 1 - 0 ESP

19:33 PM

LIVE IND vs ESP: Action begins

Here we go! Action begins in Bhubaneswar between India and Spain men's Hockey team. It is the first match for the hosts of this FIH Pro League today at the Kalinga Stadium.

IND 0 - 0 ESP

18:42 PM

LIVE IND vs ESP Hockey: India coach before game

"It is the home stretch before the Olympics, and we are looking to get some consistent performances in. There are a few youngsters that are really exciting to watch and have been added to the squad. They will be given opportunities in these eight games so that we can confirm our Olympic squad," said head coach Craig Fulton ahead of the tournament.

17:59 PM

LIVE IND vs ESP Hockey: Coach and Captain in Press Conference

Here is what the India head coach and captain Harmanpreet Singh had to say before the start of their campaign of the FIH Pro League 2024.

17:23 PM

LIVE IND vs ESP Hockey Match: Group Stage Details

India will face top teams like Australia, Spain, Netherlands and Ireland in their group. It is a big test for the hosts to qualify from the group and eventually win the tournament.

16:36 PM

LIVE India vs Spain: Match Timings

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM (IST) at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. Stay tuned for all the key updates from this contest.

15:45 PM

LIVE FIH Pro League Livestreaming details

Take a look at the livestreaming details for FIH Pro League between India and Spain. Details are attached in the link below.

India vs Spain FIH Hockey Pro League Live Streaming And Telecast

15:22 PM

LIVE India vs Spain Hockey Match: Hello!

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs Spain FIH Pro League Hockey match between India and Spain. We will take you through all the key updates of the contest, stay tuned.

