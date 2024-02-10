Highlights, IND(4) - ESP(1), FIH Pro League 2024 Hockey Match: India Beat Spain 4-1

India's Men's Hockey Team are ready to begin their FIH Pro League 2023-2024 campaign against Spain as the stage is set in Bhuneshwar's Kalinga Stadium. Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian Hockey team will face Marc Miralles-led Spain on February 10 hoping to get a better result than the women's team of India. India are currently ranked third in the men's rankings after playing friendlies with France, the Netherlands and South Africa. The Indian team is in fine form at the moment as they have 2 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss in their last four games played in recent times.

India hold an advantage in the head to head stats if we talk about the last seven games played against Spain. However, Spain did win the last encounter 2-1 at last year's Four Nation Men’s Invitational Tournament in Barcelona.

