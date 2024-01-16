Highlights | IND-W(5) - ITA-W(1), FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Hockey Scorecard: India Beat Italy In Ranchi
Highlights | India Women Vs Italy Women (IND-W Vs ITA-W), FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Hockey LIVE Scorecard: India face Italy in do or die clash.
Trending Photos
FIH Women's Qlympic Qualifier: Indian women are ready for another Hockey match after a much-needed 3-1 win against New Zealand recently. India will now face Italy women team which is ranked lower in their final pool match. Savita Punia-led team had a shaky start as they lost 1-0 against USA. They bounced back with a win against New Zealand though.
USA are at top of the Pool B with two victories at the moment. India and New Zealand have three points each but the hosts are way behind in terms of goal difference. It is indeed a do-or-die clash for India which will take place at Ranchi's Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Stadium.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From India Women vs Italy Women FIH Women's Qlympic Qualifier Here.
LIVE IND-W vs ITA-W Hockey: India win
India women hockey team beat Italy women hockey team 5-1 in Ranchi. The hosts have outclassed the visitors but in the end the opposition scored a goal from the penalty corner.
IND-W 5 - 1 ITA-W
LIVE IND-W vs ITA-W: Another goal
India on top of this contest with another goal and just moments later Udita extends the lead even more. Two goals for Udita in her 100th game for India.
IND-W 5 - 0 ITA-W
LIVE IND-W vs ITA-W Hockey: Fourth quarter underway
India take 3-0 lead in the contest against Italy women. With 15 minutes to go it looks like the hosts will win their do or die contest.
IND-W 3 - 0 ITA-W
LIVE IND-W vs ITA-W Hockey: GOAL!
Deepika scores another goal for India and a much awaited one as they extend their lead by two goals.
IND-W 2 - 0 ITA-W
LIVE IND-W vs ITA-W Hockey: Italy fighting hard
Italy are fighting are hard to bounce back in this contest but India keen on keeping their one goal lead. Everyone knows the one goal lead is not enough at the moment as the pressure remains on the hosts.
IND-W 1 - 0 ITA-W
LIVE IND-W vs ITA-W Hockey: Half-time
It is half-time is Ranchi and India currently lead the contest with a 1-0 lead against Italy. Udita has scored in her 100th international game for India.
IND-W 1 - 0 ITA-W
LIVE IND-W vs ITA-W Hockey: 2nd Quarter underway
Second quarter underway as India still lead with that one goal from Udita which she scored in the first minute.
IND-W 1 - 0 ITA-W
LIVE IND-W vs ITA-W: 5 minutes left
Five minutes left in the first quarter and so far the hosts have dominated possession and kept Italy on their toes keeping the ball in their half only.
IND-W 1 - 0 ITA-W
LIVE IND-W vs ITA-W: Goal!
India take the lead as they convert from the penalty score. It is the dream start for the hosts. Italy behind in the very frist minute. Udita scores in her 100th Hockey game for India.
IND-W 1 - 0 ITA-W
LIVE IND-W vs ITA-W: Action begins
The action in Ranchi begins, both teams are done with their national anthems and are ready to battle it out in the Hockey qualifiers for the Olympics.
LIVE IND-W vs ITA-W Hockey: Action to begin soon
We are moments away from the hockey match between India women and Italy women. The action will begin at 730 PM (IST) in Ranchi.
LIVE India vs Italy Hockey: Other match update
Good news for the hosts is that USA are 1-0 up against New Zealand. If the scoreline remains like this, it will benefit India a lot going into this contest against Italy.
LIVE IND vs ITA Hockey: Do or die clash for India
"I said that no one's perfect. We are going to make mistakes but that doesn't matter. We just have to play and said to them 'just do yourself a favour and show up today'. The biggest message was we need to connect as a team and we need to play together and I think they did that today," India head coach Janneke Schopman said after the team's win over New Zealand.
The hosts have to produce something magical tonight to stay in this contest.
LIVE India vs Italy Hockey Match: Timing Details
The India vs Italy women's Hockey Pool B match will begin at 7:30 PM (IST). The clash is a do or die clash for the hosts if they don't win by good margin they will get eliminated.
LIVE IND-W vs ITA-W Hockey Match: India's journey
Savita Punia and co started off with a loss against the USA but later bounced back with a 3-1 win against New Zealand. Can India pull off a magical win on their home turf?
LIVE India women vs Italy women Hockey Match: Livestreaming details
The India women vs Italy women FIH Olympic Qualifiers Hockey match livestreaming on JioCinema App and Website.
LIVE Updates | India Women Vs Italy Women: Hello
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India women vs Italy women FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Hockey match. We will take you through all the key updates of this fixture, stay tuned!