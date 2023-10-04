Highlights | Asian Games 2023 Day 11, Medal Tally: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold For India With Season Best Throw Of 88.88m In Men's Javelin Final
Asian Games 2023 Day 11 LIVE Updates: Indian superstar Neeraj Chopra will be aiming for second gold in this event, five years after his first while India men's hockey team will face Korea for a right to enter the final.
Asian Games 2023 Day 11 LIVE: Tokyo Olympics gold medallist and World Champion Neeraj Chopra will vie for gold when the javelin final takes places at the Asian Games 2023 Day 11 in Hangzhou on Wednesday. Neeraj will face stiff competition from Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem, who finished second in the World Championships final this year and won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Neeraj Chopra will be aiming to win his second gold medal at the Asian Games having already been on the top of the podium in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. The Indian superstar will be in action on Wednesday evening competing for another track and field gold medal.
Apart from that India men’s hockey team will look to book their place in the final of the Asian Games 2023 when they take on four-time Asian Champions Korea in the last four clash.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Day 11 of Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou HERE.
LIVE Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally Day 11
1 Team India Shooting Women’s 10m air rifle team Silver
2 Team India Rowing Men’s lightweight double sculls Silver
3 Team India Rowing Men’s pair Bronze
4 Team India Rowing Men’s eight Silver
5 Ramita Jindal Shooting Women’s 10m air rifle Bronze
6 Team India Shooting Men’s 10m air rifle team Gold
7 Team India Rowing Men’s four Bronze
8 Team India Rowing Men’s quadruple Bronze
9 Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Shooting Men’s 10m air rifle Bronze
10 Team India Shooting Men’s 25m rapid file pistol team Bronze
11 Team India Cricket Women’s T20 cricket Gold
12 Neha Thakur Sailing Girl’s Dinghy – ILCA4 Silver
13 Eabad Ali Sailing Men’s Windsurfer – RS:X Bronze
14 Team India Equestrian Dressage Team Gold
15 Team India Shooting Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions team Silver
16 Team India Shooting Women’s 25m pistol team Gold
17 Sift Kaur Samra Shooting Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions Gold
18 Ashi Chouksey Shooting Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions Bronze
19 Team India Shooting Men’s skeet team Bronze
20 Vishnu Saravanan Sailing Men’s dinghy ICLA7 Bronze
21 Esha Singh Shooting Women’s 25m pistol Silver
22 Anantjeet Singh Naruka Shooting Men’s skeet individual Silver
23 Roshibina Devi Wushu Women’s 60 Kg Silver
24 Team India Shooting Men’s 10m air pistol team Gold
25 Anush Agarwalla Equestrian Dressage individual Bronze
26 Team India Shooting Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions team Gold
27 Team India Shooting Women’s 10m air pistol team Silver
28 Team India Tennis Men’s doubles Silver
29 Palak Shooting Women’s 10m air pistol individual Gold
30 Esha Singh Shooting Women’s 10m air pistol individual Silver
31 Team India Squash Women’s team Bronze
32 Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Shooting Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions individual Silver
33 Kiran Baliyan Athletics Women’s shot put Bronze
34 Team India Shooting 10m air pistol mixed team event Silver
35 Team India Tennis Mixed doubles Gold
36 Team India Squash Men’s team Gold
37 Karthik Kumar Athletics Men’s 10000m Silver
38 Gulveer Singh Athletics Men’s 10000m Bronze
39 Aditi Ashok Golf Women’s individual Silver
40 Team India Shooting Women’s trap team Silver
41` Team India Shooting Men’s trap team Gold
42 Kynan Darius Chenai Shooting Men’s trap individual Bronze
43 Nikhat Zareen Boxing Women’s 50 Kg Bronze
44 Avinash sable Athletics Men’s 3000m steeplechase Gold
45 Tajinderpal Singh Toor Athletics Men’s shot put Gold
46 Harmilan Bains Athletics Women’s 1500m Silver
47 Ajay Kumar Saroj Athletics Men’s 1500m Silver
48 Jinsen Jhonson Athletics Men’s 1500m Bronze
49 Nandani Agasara Athletics Women’s 800m heptathlon Bronze
50 Murali Shreeshanker Athletics Men’s long jump Silver
51 Seema Punia Athletics Women’s discus throw Bronze
52 Team India Badminton Men’s team Silver
53 Jyothi Yarraji Athletics Women’s 100m hurdle race Silver
54 Team India Roller skating Women’s speed skating 3000m relay team Bronze
55 Team India Roller skating Men’s speed skating 3000m relay team Bronze
56 Team India Table tennis Women’s doubles Bronze
57 Parul Chaudhry Athletics Women’s 3000m steeplechase Silver
58 Priti Athletics Women’s 3000m steeplechase Bronze
59 Ancy Sojan Athletics Women’s long jump Silver
60 Team India Athletics 100X4 mixed team relay Silver
61 Team India Canoeing Men’s canoe double 1000m Bronze
62 Preeti Pawar Boxing Women’s 54 Kg Bronze
63 Vithya Ramraj Athletics Women’s 400m hurdles Bronze
64 Parul Chaudhary Athletics Women’s 5000m Gold
65 Md. Afsal Athletics Men’s 800m Silver
66 Pravin Chitravel Athletics Men’s triple jump Bronze
67 Tejaswin Shankar Athletics Men’s decathlon Silver
68 Annu Rani Athletics Women’s Javelin throw Gold
69 Narender Boxing Men’s 92 Kg Bronze
70 Team India Athletics 35 km Race Walk Mixed Team Bronze
71 Team India Archery Compound mixed team Gold
72 Parveen Hooda Boxing Women’s 57 Kg Bronze
73 Team India Squash Mixed doubles Bronze
74 Lovlina Borgohain Boxing Women’s 75 Kg Silver
75 Sunil Kumar Wrestling Greco- Roman 87 Kg Bronze
76 Harmilan Bains Athletics Women’s 800m Silver
77 Avinash Sable Athletics Men’s 5000m Silver
78 Team India Athletics Women’s 4X400 relay Silver
79 Neeraj Chopra Athletics Men’s javelin throw Gold
80 Kishore Kumar Jena Athletics Men’s javelin throw Silver
81 Team India Athletics Men’s 4X400 relay Gold
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Kishore Jena's 86.77m throw
Take a look at the video of Kishore Jena's throw of 86.77m.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: India to face Japan in final
India hockey team will face Japan in the final game for gold medal. Japan defeated China 3-2 today to book their spot in the final.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Gold & Silver for India
Neeraj Chopra has done it again as he wins gold for India. To put the icing on the cake, Kishore Jena has also won the silver for India in Men's Javelin.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Silver for India
India's women relay team win silver in China in 4x400m race. On the other hand, Neeraj Chopra is on his way to win gold for India in Men's Javelin Throw.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Neeraj back in lead for gold
Neeraj Chopra is back in the lead for gold medal with his season best throw of 88.88. Jena also improves his distance in 87.54m on the fourth attempt.
Asian Games LIVE: Kishore Jenna goes past Neeraj
Kishore Jenna does the unthinkabe as he goes past Neeraj Chopra with third attempt that goes to the distance of 86.77m. Jenna is in lead now and it is Neeraj who congratulates him first. What a sight this is. Neeraj's third attempt is an intentional foul as Neeraj did not want to record it. He is in second spot.
Asian Games LIVE: Avinash Sable Wins Silver
Medal alert as Avinash Sable clinches in the men's 5000m final. India's medal tally goes to 77. Sable had earlier won the gold medal in the men's 3000m steeple chase.
Asian Games LIVE: Neeraj In Lead
Neeraj Chopra looks upset with this throw. Although he throws better than first attempt of 84.49m In Men's Javelin Final. Kishore Jenna, another India, just short of 80m mark in second attempt.
Asian Games LIVE: Silver for Harmilan
Harmilan Bains bags a silver medal in 800m women's final. The gold goes to Sri Lanka and bronze to China. Bain accelerated in the last 10 seconds to convert bronze into silver. Great run.
Asian Games LIVE: Neeraj's first throw
Neeraj remains calm and after a word with his coach, he takes the first attempt again. He is not satisfied with the first throw. It has come as 82.38m. The first throe was definitely beyond that.
Asian Games LIVE: Sunil Kumar wins Bronze
Meanwhile, India’s Sunil Kumar beats Kyrgyzstan’s Atabek Azisbekov 2-1 to win a bronze in the Men’s Wrestling Greco-Roman 87kg category. No update on Neeraj's distance yet.
Asian Games 2023 LIVE: Strange scenes
Neeraj Chopra with a stunning throw and as always he knew he had threw well after the javelin left the hand. But the officials seem confused about the distance. Kuwait's thrower also attempted and even his numbers are unknown. Strange seasons at Hangzhou. Neeraj looks slightly frustrated by the whole scenario.
Asian Games LIVE: Neeraj to be in action soon
Neeraj Chopra is soon going to be in action. The men's javelin final starts at 4.35 pm IST.
Meanwhile, bad news for India in badminton as Kidambi Srikanth bows out with loss to Japan’s Kodai Naraoka in the Badminton Men’s Singles Round of 16.
Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates: Athletics Schedule for today
4:30 p.m. - Men’s High Jump Final - Sarvesh Kushare and Sandesh Jesse
4:35 p.m. - Men’s Javelin Throw Final - Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Kumar Jena
4:40 p.m. - Women’s Triple Jump Final - Sheena Nellickal Varkey
4:55 p.m. - Women’s 800m Final - Harmilan Bains and Chanda
5:10 p.m. - Men’s 5000m Final - Avinash Sable and Gulveer Singh
5:45 p.m. - Women’s 4x400 Final
6:05 p.m. - Women’s 4x400 Final
Asian Games LIVE Updates: Badminton, Men’s Singles R16
Kidambi Srikanth loses Game 1 to Japan’s Kodai Naraoka. He loses the game 21-16.
Easy win in Game 1 for Saurav Goshal against Henry Leung in the Men’s SIngles semifinal.
LIVE Asian Games 2023 Update: Neeraj to fight for gold
Neeraj Chopra will fight for gold medal today at 4:35 PM (IST) in China in the men's javelin throw. Earlier, Boxer Lovlina Borgohain won a silver medal for India in the women's 75 kg category.
LIVE Asian Games 2023 Day 11, Hockey: India beat Korea to enter final
India men's hockey team kept their dream to automatic qualification berth for the 2024 Paris Olympics alive with a 5-3 win over Korea to enter the gold medal match at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Wednesday. Abhishek added the match-winning goal in the fourth and final quarter to seal the fate of this contest.
Only one quota place for the 2024 Olympics is available and that will go to the winner of gold medal at the Asian Games.
Asian Games LIVE: India win in Kabaddi
India register a thumping win in Kabaddi. They beat Thailand 55-24 and advance to the semi-finals.
Asian Games 2023 LIVE Score: India men's hockey leads
India are leading 4-3 after the end of third quarter. Manjae Jung scores for South Korea. No goal for India in this quarter. India need to pull up their socks now. They cannot let the Koreans draw levels. The fourth quarter will be exciting.
Asian Games LIVE Updates: India lead S Korea in Men's hockey
After Half time in men's hockey semis, India are in lead over South Korea. Amit Rohidas convert a short corner and helps India to 4-2 lead over Koreans. South Korea have managed to score twice in the this quarter.
India 4-2 S Korea
Asian Games LIVE: Satwik-Chirag into quarters
The Indian pair of Satwik and Chirag have won the final match 21-12 but they really struggled to get going and have finally sealed the entry into last-eight round.
Final Score: 24-22, 16-21, 21-12
Asian Games 2023 LIVE: Hockey
End of first quarter and India are leading over South Korea. They are ahead 3-0. Mandeep Singh and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay scored the second and third goal for India.
India 3-0 South Korea
Asian Games 2023: India Take Lead Over South Korea In Men’s Semis
India and South Kore are playing in the men's hockey semi-finals currently. India have already taken lead in the match. Hardik Singh opens the account for India.
India 1-0 South Korea
LIVE Asian Games: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain Wins Silver
Boxer Lovlina Borgohain has clinched a silver medal after she loses final of the 75 kg category Li Qian. That's medal number 74 for India.
LIVE Updates Asian Games: Satwik-Chirag lose 2nd game
Big upset on the cards? Medal contenders in men's doubles badminton, Satwik and Chirag have lose the second game to Indonesia pair. It is 1-1 right now.
In boxing, Lovlina Borgohain begins her final match in 75kg category.
Asian Games LIVE: Satwik-Chirag win opening match
Men's doubles pair of Satwik and Chirag have won their opening match vs Indonesians Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin after a lot of fight. The Indian pair must raise their game from hereon.
Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates Day 11: Updated medals tally
India continues to occupy the fourth spot in medal standings with 16 gold, 26 silver and 31 bronze medals. A total of 73 medals.
LIVE Updates Asian Games: Loss in Archery
India's recurve mixed team loses in quarter-final to Indonesia. The Indonesia pair of Diananda Choirunisa and Riau Ega Agata Salsabilla beats Indians Atanu Das and Ankita Bhakat 5-4 to reach semis.
Meanwhile, shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty playb Indonesia’s Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin in the opening game of the round of 16 match.
Asian Games 2023 LIVE: Bronze in boxing
Boxer Parveen wins a bronze medal after loss in the semi-finals vs Lin Yu Ting of Chinese Taipei. She has also secured a quota for Paris Olympics with this bronze.
LIVE Asian Games 2023 Day 11, Squash: Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh settle for bronze
Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh go down fighting in semifinals of the mixed doubles of the squash event at the Asian Games 2023. The Indians lose 1-2 (11-8, 2-11, 9-11) and have to settle for bronze medal.
LIVE Asian Games 2023 Day 11, Squash: Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu enter final
The India mixed doubles team of Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu have stormed into the squash mixed doubles final at the Asian Games 2023 with a 2-1 (7-11, 11-7, 11-9) win over Hong Kong's (China) Lee Ka Yi and Wong Chi Him.
LIVE Updates Asian Games 2023 Day 11, Wrestling: Sunil Kumar to fight for Greco-Roman bronze
Indian wrestler Sunil Kumar loses 1-5 against Iran's Naser Alizadeh in the men's 87kg Greco-Roman semifinal and will now fight for bronze medal at the Asian Games 2023. The Indian grappler's bronze medal bout will take place later today in the evening session which starts at 230PM IST.
LIVE Asian Games 2023 Day 11: Indian archers win gold in compound mixed team event
Indian archers Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Deotale beat Republic of Korea’s So Chaewon and Joo Jaehoon in the gold medal match for the compound mixed team event at the Asian Games 2023. India achieved their biggest-ever medal haul at a single edition of the Asian Games with their 71st medal and 16th gold medal.
Live Updates Asian Games 2023 Day 11, Badminton: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy march into quarters
2018 Asian Games silver medallist PV Sindhu is through to the quarterfinals with a 21-16, 21-16 win over Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia. HS Prannoy has also booked his spot in the quarterfinals as he beat Kazakh shuttler Dmitriy Panarin 21-12, 21-13.
LIVE Asian Games 2023 Day 11, Archery: India beat Kazakhstan to enter mixed team final
Indian archers Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Deotale hammer Kazakhstan 159-154 to reach the compound archery mixed team final and confirm another medal at the Asian Games 2023 on Wednesday. The final will be held on Thursday at 830AM IST.
Live Updates Asian Games 2023 Day 11, Archery: India vs Kazakhstan in compound mixed team semis
Indian archers Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Deotale, who have already reach the finals in their individual events, will aim to reach the gold medal stage in mixed team event as well as they face Kazakhstan pair of Adel Zhexenbinova and Andrey Tyutyun in the semifinals today.
LIVE Asian Games Day 11, Kabaddi: India hammer Thailand 63-26
Indian men's kabaddi team continued their winning march in the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Wednesday. India followed up their 55-18 over Bangladesh with a 63-26 victory over Thailand in their second group A match on Day 11 of the Games.
Live Updates Asian Games Day 11, Kabaddi: Indian team hold massive lead over Thais
The Indian men's kabaddi team have opened up a massive 37-9 lead against Thailand in their second group match at half-time on Day 11 of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. Favourites India are headed for another huge victory.
LIVE Asian Games 2023 Day 3, Kabaddi: India face Thailand in second match
After a rousing win over Bangladesh in their first match, 'gold medal favourite' India men's kabaddi team are taking on Thailand in their second match. India have got their first ‘all out’ against Thailand in less than seven minutes of the first half and lead by 13-2.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Day 11 of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Wednesday.