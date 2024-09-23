HIGHLIGHTS | Mohun Bagan (3)-(2) NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League (ISL): Jason Cummings Gets The Win For MBSG
Subhasish Bose leads Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their second ISL fixture of the season.
Indian football giants Mohun Bagan Super Giant are ready to host NorthEast United FC at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2024 fixture. After winning the ISL shield in the previous season, Mohun Bagan have got off to a shaky start this season. First, they slipped off to two-goal lead against Mumbai City FC at home in their opening fixture of the season followed by a Durand Cup final where they lost against NorthEast United via penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw in regulation time. Mohun Bagan will be eager to take revenge of their Durand Cup final loss against NorthEast United FC when they face them on Monday evening.
Follow LIVE Updates From Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2024 Football Match Here.
LIVE ISL 2024 Match MBSG vs NEUFC: Revenge complete
Mariners have won the contest and it is something to watch right now as NorthEast United FC fought hard tonight against the champ side.
LIVE ISL 2024 Match MBSG vs NEUFC: Cummings scores
Jason Cummings scores the third goal for Mohun Bagan Super Giant and it looks like game over for the visitors. What a comeback from the Mariners, the Highlanders look clueless at the moment.
LIVE ISL 2024 Match MBSG vs NEUFC: Drinks Break
75 minutes up and it is time for a drinks break now. It is 2-2 at the moment and Mohun Bagan have not taken the lead in this contest so far. NorhtEast United look devastating on the counter.
LIVE ISL 2024 Match MBSG vs NEUFC: GOAL!
Corner and NorthEast United FC have conceded a goal again. Their lead is broken and referee has made a mistake in that decision as Bose clearly fouled the keeper on his way to score the equaliser.
LIVE ISL 2024 Match: Mohub Bagan hungry for goal
Mohun Bagan are desperate for a goal, both teams have lost some good amount of energy and it is visible in the gameplay after an intense first half full of goals.
LIVE ISL 2024 Match: Half Time
NorthEast United FC lead the contest by 2-1 against Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Alaedinne scored on the counter for his side.
LIVE ISL 2024 Match: Northeast on the counter
NorthEast United FC bite on the counter attack and Super Giant trail once more in this contest at home. Alaedinne Ajaray scores the all important goal for NorthEast.
LIVE ISL 2024 Match: Super Giant bounce back
Mohun Bagan Super Giant are back in the contest with a goal from Dippendu Biswas. NorthEast United players cannot believe they have conceded an equaliser so soon after taking the lead.
LIVE ISL 2024 Match: GOAL!
Mohun Bagan Super Giant trail as Bemammer scores a banger for NorthEast United FC. Bemammer from outside the box launches a rocket in the Super Giant net as the goalkeeper can do nothing about it.
LIVE Mohun Bagan vs Northeast: Action Begins
Hello! The action has begun in Kolkata as Mohun Bagan Super Giant host NorthEast United FC in their ISL 2024 fixture in Kolkata. It is going to be an intense affair tonight by the looks of it.
LIVE MBSG vs NEUFC: Lineup of Mohun Bagan
Take a look at the starting eleven for Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their clash against NorthEast United FC.
Kaith (GK); Aldred, Dippendu, Asish, Bose; Thapa, Apuia, Manvir; Liston, Stewart; Petratos.
LIVE ISL Match MBSG vs NEUFC: Players Arrive
The players have reached the venue for the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs NorthEast United FC clash. The action will begin soon and the lineups will be out as well. Stay tuned!
Checking in for #MBSGNEU
LIVE Mohun Bagan vs NEUFC: Timings
The Salt Lake Stadium is ready for the clash between Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United FC. The match will kick-off at 730pm. Mohun Bagan are searching for their first win of the season at home.
LIVE Indian Super League MBSG Vs NEUFC: Mohun Bagan Eye Revenge
Mohun Bagan faced defeat against NorthEast United FC in the final of the Durand Cup losing it via penalty shootout and they will surely look to take revenge tonight in the ISL fixture.
LIVE MBSG vs NEUFC ISL 2024: Livestreaming Details
The ISL 2024 match between Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United FC will take place on Monday. It will begin at 7:30 PM (IST) in Kolkata. Checkout the livestreaming details in the link attached below.
LIVE Updates From Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2024 Match
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2024 Football match. We will take you through all the key updates of this fixture.
