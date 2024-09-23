HIGHLIGHTS | Mohun Bagan (3)-(2) NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League (ISL): Jason Cummings Gets The Win For MBSG

Indian football giants Mohun Bagan Super Giant are ready to host NorthEast United FC at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2024 fixture. After winning the ISL shield in the previous season, Mohun Bagan have got off to a shaky start this season. First, they slipped off to two-goal lead against Mumbai City FC at home in their opening fixture of the season followed by a Durand Cup final where they lost against NorthEast United via penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw in regulation time. Mohun Bagan will be eager to take revenge of their Durand Cup final loss against NorthEast United FC when they face them on Monday evening.

