Highlights | HAR(25) - PUN(28), PKL 2024 Final, Kabaddi Match: Puneri Paltan Become Champions

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 season is coming to an end tonight (March 1) at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex, Gachibowli in Hyderabad. Haryana Steelers or Puneri Paltan will be crowned as the PKL 2024 season champions on Friday night. Last year finalist, Puneri Paltan will surely look to win this time after losing the grand finale against Jaipur Pink Panthers last season.

Puneri Paltan showcased remarkable dominance throughout the PKL 2024 season, maintaining their position at the helm of the leaderboard. Led by their captain Aslam Inamdar, the team's collective effort has been pivotal to their success. Defensive ace Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh played a crucial role, alongside the supporting raiders Mohit Goyat and Pankaj Mohite, contributing significantly to the team's achievements this season.

Follow LIVE Updates And Score From PKL 2024 Finale Between Puneri Paltan And Haryana Steelers.