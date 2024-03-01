trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2726557
Highlights | HAR(25) - PUN(28), PKL 2024 Final, Kabaddi Match: Puneri Paltan Become Champions

Haryana Steelers Vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Final Match LIVE Score and Updates: Follow LIVE action from Hyderabad.

 

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Mar 01, 2024, 09:47 PM IST
The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 season is coming to an end tonight (March 1) at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex, Gachibowli in Hyderabad. Haryana Steelers or Puneri Paltan will be crowned as the PKL 2024 season champions on Friday night. Last year finalist, Puneri Paltan will surely look to win this time after losing the grand finale against Jaipur Pink Panthers last season.

Puneri Paltan showcased remarkable dominance throughout the PKL 2024 season, maintaining their position at the helm of the leaderboard. Led by their captain Aslam Inamdar, the team's collective effort has been pivotal to their success. Defensive ace Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh played a crucial role, alongside the supporting raiders Mohit Goyat and Pankaj Mohite, contributing significantly to the team's achievements this season.

Follow LIVE Updates And Score From PKL 2024 Finale Between Puneri Paltan And Haryana Steelers.

01 March 2024
21:10 PM

LIVE HAR vs PUN PKL 2024: Puneri become champions

And that is it for the final, Puneri Paltan are the 2024 Pro Kabaddi League champions as they beat Haryana Steelers by 3 points in an intense finale.

PUN 28 - 25 HAR

21:06 PM

LIVE HAR vs PUN PKL 2024: Final Minute For Finale

It is the final minute of the final. Haryana Steelers have got a multi point raid. The score is on 28 with Paltan and 23 with Steelers.

PUN 28 - 23 HAR

20:48 PM

LIVE PKL 2024 Final: Paltan on top

Puneri Paltan have got this contest in their grip but Haryana Steelers are still performing slow and steady at the moment.

PUN 22 - 16 HAR

20:32 PM

LIVE PKL 2024: Half-time in final

Wow! What a first half we have had in this PKL 2024 finale. Haryana Steelers are in great form tonight but Puneri Paltan have turned the contest upside down with 4 point raid.

PUN 13 - 10 HAR

20:26 PM

LIVE PKL 2024: Big raid for Paltan

Haryana Steelers have just lost more than four points. It is a big raid and quite surely a game changing one it can be. Referees calculate. Just one player left for Haryana now.

PUN 13 - 7 HAR

20:07 PM

LIVE PKL 2024 Final: Action begins

Puneri Paltan take the lead early, they are currently leading by 2 points. The nerves can be seen by both teams as it is the final and nobody wants to return home empty handed.

PUN 3 - 1 HAR

19:42 PM

LIVE PKL 2024: Livestreaming Details For Final

Checkout where and when to watch the PKL 2024 final between Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan in the link attached below.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Final Live Streaming - Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan: When And Where To Watch PKL 2024 Final?

18:54 PM

LIVE PKL 2024 Final: Match timings

The final of the Pro Kabaddi Season 10 2024 between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers will take place at 8 PM (IST) tonight. Last year finalists Puneri Paltan will look to go all the way tonight and become the champions finally.

17:30 PM

LIVE Updates PKL 2024 Final: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan

The Pro Kabaddi League season 10 is coming to an end. We will have Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan locking horns for the 2024 champions crown tonight in Hyderabad.

