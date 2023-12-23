Highlights | GUJ(38) - UPY(22), PKL 2023, Kabaddi Match: Gujarat Giants Beat UP Yoddhas

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 season is back with another doubleheader as Tamil Thalaivas, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Gujarat Giants, and UP Yoddhas will be in action on Saturday (December 23) at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. Thalaivas are heading into this contest after facing a defeat against U Mumba in their last game. Pirates have also lost their last game against Jaipur Pink Panthers.

In the second game, Gujarat Giants will take on the UP Yoddhas, beginning at 9 PM (IST). Giants lost their last game against Haryana Steelers and Yoddhas also lost their previous game against Pink Panthers as well. Pardeep Narwal will be keen on getting his team a win in tonight's fixture. He has completed more than 1,600 raid points in PKL history.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From PKL 2023 Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers & Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas Here.