Highlights | GUJ(38) - UPY(22), PKL 2023, Kabaddi Match: Gujarat Giants Beat UP Yoddhas
Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers & Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas, Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Match LIVE Score and Updates: Follow LIVE action from Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 season is back with another doubleheader as Tamil Thalaivas, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Gujarat Giants, and UP Yoddhas will be in action on Saturday (December 23) at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. Thalaivas are heading into this contest after facing a defeat against U Mumba in their last game. Pirates have also lost their last game against Jaipur Pink Panthers.
In the second game, Gujarat Giants will take on the UP Yoddhas, beginning at 9 PM (IST). Giants lost their last game against Haryana Steelers and Yoddhas also lost their previous game against Pink Panthers as well. Pardeep Narwal will be keen on getting his team a win in tonight's fixture. He has completed more than 1,600 raid points in PKL history.
LIVE PKL: Gujarat Beat UP
UP Yoddhas face another defeat in the PKL 2023 season as Gujarat Giants beat them with a scoreline of 38-30.
LIVE Updates PKL 2023 UPY vs GUJ: Gujarat lead
Gujarat Giants lead the contest by six points at the moment and it looks like they will seal the deal today. Not a good day for Pardeep Narwal and team.
LIVE GUJ vs UPY PKL 2023: Gujarat take lead
UP Yoddhas would be kicking themselves as Gujarat Giants have taken the lead now in the second half with 10 minutes left of the clock. What an intense affair we are having.
LIVE GUJ vs UPY PKL 2023: Half Time
UP Yoddhas lead the contest by five points at half time. Gujarat Giants will not give up easily by the looks of the game intensity so far.
LIVE PKL 2023 UPY vs GUJ: Gujarat fight back
Gujarat Giants fighting back before the half-time looking to equalise the scoreline. UP Yoddhas keen on keeping the lead.
LIVE PKL 2023 Score: Second Match begins
UP Yoddhas have taken an early lead of five points against the Gujarat Giants. Pardeep Narwal will be key for the UP Yoodhas.
LIVE PKL 2023 Score: What a game!
Jaipur Pink Panthers steal the contest from Tamil Thalaivas as they win by one point. Tamil Thaivas led the until the end but atthe last moment Panthers pulled out a hiest.
LIVE PKL 2023 Score: Intense Contest
It is getting very tight between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Tamil Thalaivas at the moment. Panthers have cut down the lead to just two points now.
LIVE PKL 2023 Panthers vs Thalaivas: Arjun key for Jaipur
Captain Arjun Deshwal once again has to guide his team out of trouble in PKL season 2023. Can he do his magic against the Tamil Thalaivas?
LIVE PKL 2023 Panthers vs Thalaivas: Jaipur team in trouble
Tamil Thalaivas have kept their lead in the second half as well. Just ten minutes left on the clock and Thalaivas still lead by 4 points.
LIVE PKL 2023 Panthers vs Thalaivas: Half time
Tamil Thalaivas have the lead at half time. A brilliant first half for them but Jaipur Pink Panthers have done pretty well themselves coming back in the contest.
LIVE PKL 2023 Panthers vs Thalaivas: TAM Take Lead
Tamil Thalaivas have been the lead as they all out Jaipur Pink Panthers. They are currently leading by 7 points in the middle.
LIVE PKL 2023 Match: Action Begins
Jaipur Pink Panthers take a one point lead with a tackle but Tamil Thalaivas get one back from Arjun Deshwal's failure raid.
LIVE TAM vs JAI: Moments from action
We are just moments away from the Kabaddi match between Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers to begin. PKL 2023 matches will begin at 8 PM today.
LIVE PKL 2023 Matches: Match timings
The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas will begin at 8 PM (IST) followed up by a clash between Gujarat Giants and UP Yoddhas at 9 PM (IST).
LIVE Updates PKL 2023: Record broken
Pro Kabaddi League season 10 has had over 150 million viewers so far in the first 24 match on Star Sports.
LIVE PKL 2023: Livestreaming Details
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the PKL 2023 matches between Tamil Thalaivas, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Gujarat Giants and UP Yoddhas here.