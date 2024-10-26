Advertisement
NewsOther Sports
U MUMBA VS BENGAL WARRIORS

U Mumba (31) vs Bengal Warriors (31) | PKL 2024, HIGHLIGHTS: Intense Contest Ends As Draw

U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors PKL 2024, Highlights: The Mumbai-based franchise will be locking horns with the Bengal Warriors in their third game of the PKL 2024.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ashish Satyam|Last Updated: Oct 26, 2024, 09:02 PM IST
LIVE Blog

U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors PKL 2024, Highlights: U Mumba will be eyeing their second back-to-back victory in the ongoing 11th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on Saturday, October 26. The Mumbai-based franchise will be locking horns with the Bengal Warriors in their third game of the PKL 2024.

The GMCB Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad will be hosting the match between U Mumba and Bengal Warriors on October 26. 

U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors PKL 2024 here - Highlights.

26 October 2024
21:02 IST

LIVE PKL 2024

Match ends as draw with a scoreline of 31 - 31.

20:46 IST

LIVE PKL 2024: Mumba Bounce Back

U Mumba slowly coming back into this contest. Bengal Warriors feeling the pressure at the moment as the opposition is closing in on them.

MUM 23 - 27 BEN

20:26 IST

LIVE PKL 2024: Intense affair

The contest is intense at the moment and Bengal Warriors have a solid lead of 20 points against U Mumba who just 13 points at the moment.

U Mumba 13 - 20 Bengal Warriors

20:11 IST

LIVE PKL 2024: Action Begins

U Mumba and Bengal Warriors take the field as the action begins in another PKL 2024 clash. Both teams looking for a win tonight in this important matchp of Week2.

19:15 IST

U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors PKL 2024 Live score and updates: Squads

U Mumba squad: Shivam, Ajit Chouhan, Manjeet, M. Dhanasekar, Stuwart Singh, Vishal Choudhary, Satish Kannan, Gokulakannan M, Rinku, Lokesh Ghosliya, Bittu, Sombir, Mukilan Shanmugam, Sunny, Deepak Kundu, Sunil Kumar, Amin Ghorbani, Parvesh Bhainswal, Aashish Kumar, Amir Mohammad Zafardanesh, Shubham Kumar

Bengal Warriors squad: Vishwas S, Nitin Kumar, Maharudra Garje, Sushil Kambrekar, Maninder Singh, Chai-Ming Chang, Akash B Chavhan, Arjun Rathi, Pranay Vinay Rane, Shreyas Umbardand, Aditya S. Shinde, Manjeet, Deep Kumar, Deepak Arjun Shinde, Yash Malik, Fazel Atrachali, Nitesh Kumar, Mayur Jagannath Kadam, Praveen Thakur, Hem Raj, Sambhaji Wabale, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Sagar Kumar

19:14 IST

U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors PKL 2024 Live score and updates: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the PKL 2024 match between U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors. Stay tuned for all the match-related updates here.

