Highlights | UPY(25) - DEL(35), PKL 2023 Today, Kabaddi Match Scorecard: Delhi Dabang Beat UP Yoddhas
U Mumba vs Telugu Titans & UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi, Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Match LIVE Score and Updates: Follow LIVE action from Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Uttar Pradesh.
Trending Photos
Pro Kabaddi Season 10 will bring the fans another doubleheader Saturday as U Mumba, Telugu Titans, UP Yoddhas and Dabang Delhi will be in action tonight at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, (Noida) Uttar Pradesh. Titans faced their sixth tournament loss in the last game, leaving them on the bottom of the table. Coming to the other match, UP Yoddhas finished their four-match defeat in the last game against Bengaluru Bulls with a tight scoreline of 34-33. Pardeep Narwal secured a Super 10 with just sixty seconds left on the clock.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From PKL 2023 U Mumba vs Telugu Titans & UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi Matches Here.
LIVE PKL 2023 UPY vs DEL: Delhi win
Delhi Dabang have won the contest in stylish fashion as they beat the UP Yoddhas in front of their home fans and Pardeep Narwal was kept quiet the whole night today.
DEL 35 - 25 DEL
LIVE PKL 2023 UPY vs DEL: Super Tackle
A super tackle from UP Yoddhas as they slowly find a way to get back into this contest. The scoreline is getting tighter and the pressure on Delhi is increasing now.
UPY 22 - 27 DEL
LIVE PKL 2023 UPY vs DEL: Pardeep gets out
Pardeep Narwal has been brought down to his knees at his home ground with a successful tackle from the Delhi Dabang defenders.
DEL 23 - 15 UPY
LIVE PKL 2023 UPY vs DEL: Half-time
UP Yoddhas slowly coming back into the contest as Pardeep Narwal gets going. He has taken his first successful raid of the night and the scoreline is very tight now at half time.
UPY 12 - 17 DEL
LIVE PKL 2023 UPY vs DEL: Pardeep struggling
Pardeep Narwal has got caught four times so far in this contest, what a contest by the Delhi Dabang's defense. UP Yoddhas would be hoping Pardeep gets going now.
UPY 8 - 15 DEL
LIVE PKL 2023: U Mumba win
U Mumba beat the Telugu Titans by a scoreline of 51 - 34 . What an intense performance from U Mumba, they outclassed their opposition in all departments.
MUM 51 - 34 TEL
LIVE TEL vs MUM PKL 2023: Mumba all smiles
U Mumba all smiles as they all out Telugu Titans and the coaching staff is delighted with the performance so far from their team.
MUM 47 - 28 TEL
LIVE TEL vs MUM PKL 2023: Mumba dominate contest
U Mumba are dominating the contest against the Telugu Titans and it looks like the last team on the points table will face another loss today.
MUM 34 - 26 TEL
LIVE PKL 2023: Half-time
U Mumba keep their lead and have extended to a point lead at the first half-time whistle. Telugu Titans have to change their tactics in the next half.
MUM 24 - 17 TEL
LIVE TEL vs MUM PKL 2023: Mumba lead
U Mumba take a 4-point lead against the Telugu Titans. Just seven minutes left on the clock before half-time.
MUM 12 - 9 TEL
LIVE Updates PKL 2023 Matches: Mumba take lead
U Mumba take the lead of two points. Telugu Titans looking for a way to bounce back in this contest after a shaky start.
MUM 3 - 1 TEL
LIVE PKL 2023 Match: Action to begin soon
The first game is just minutes away from beginning between the Telugu Titans and U Mumba. Titans are currently in the last position.
LIVE PKL 2023 MUM vs TEL: Noida ready for action
Noida is all set for Kabaddi action and we are just moments away from the first game between U Mumba and Telugu Titans to begin.
LIVE PKL 2023 TEL vs MUM: Match timings
The first match between Telugu Titans and U Mumba will begin at 8 PM (IST) in Noida and the second game is scheduled to start at 9 PM (IST) between the UP Yoddhas and Delhi Dabang.
LIVE PKL 2023: Narwal key for UP
The UP Yoddhas broke their 4-match losing by beating the Bengaluru Bulls 34-33 at the Noida Indoor Stadium in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 match on Friday, all thanks to Pardeep Narwal's 10 point raid in the end.
LIVE PKL 2023 Matches: Livestreaming details
The PKL 2023 matches U Mumba vs Telugu Titans and UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delh will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
LIVE PKL 2023 Matches: Hello!
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage from the PKL 2023 matches U Mumba vs Telugu Titans and UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi in this feed.