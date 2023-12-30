Highlights | UPY(25) - DEL(35), PKL 2023 Today, Kabaddi Match Scorecard: Delhi Dabang Beat UP Yoddhas

Pro Kabaddi Season 10 will bring the fans another doubleheader Saturday as U Mumba, Telugu Titans, UP Yoddhas and Dabang Delhi will be in action tonight at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, (Noida) Uttar Pradesh. Titans faced their sixth tournament loss in the last game, leaving them on the bottom of the table. Coming to the other match, UP Yoddhas finished their four-match defeat in the last game against Bengaluru Bulls with a tight scoreline of 34-33. Pardeep Narwal secured a Super 10 with just sixty seconds left on the clock.

