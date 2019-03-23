Hockey India coaching education pathway launched

In an endeavour to train coaches and enable them to meet the requirements of high international standards of hockey, the sports` governing body in India has launched an ambitious project -- Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway.

The program aims to provide certification to those candidates who are already coaches or wish to pursue coaching as a career option. The program consists of a combination of web-based modules and face-to-face interactive courses, underpinned by a competency-based assessment process.

Those candidates who successfully complete the Hockey India Level 0, Level 1 and Level 2 coaching courses will be eligible to enrol for the FIH Academy Level 1 Course provisionally scheduled during the FIH Men`s Series Finals in Bhubaneswar, Odisha 2019.

Emphasizing that the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway could potentially revolutionise the sport and eventually help the team catapult to the top in world level, Hockey India President Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad said: "This program is carefully designed to ensure it is simple yet effective for those pursuing it. As we have assessed through the past several years, we find that there is no dearth of talent among players or coaches in the country."

"There is a tremendous passion for the sport and with the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway, we want to provide those interested in taking up hockey coaching as a profession with the right course. We at Hockey India believe this will help bring about the right structure of playing at a very basic level and we`re certain this will have a positive impact on the national teams too," Ahmad added.

The last date for nomination of candidates and submission of coach registration form and fee for Level 0 and Level 1 course is March 26 by 5:00 pm (IST). Nominations are accepted only through the respective Hockey India State Member Unit and as per the eligibility criteria of the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway.