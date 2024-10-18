The Indian men's hockey team will take on Germany in a two-match bilateral contest at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on October 23 and 24, Hockey India announced on Tuesday. The last time India faced Germany was in the semi-final of the Paris Olympics, where the European giants emerged victorious by 3-2 margin. India won the bronze medal at this year's Olympics beating Spain in the third place play-offs.

Hockey India President Dr Dilip Tirkey expressed his enthusiasm and stated, “This bilateral series against Germany will be a remarkable showcase of world-class hockey. Both India and Germany have a rich history in the sport, and this series will give fans an opportunity to witness an intense competition between two of the most formidable teams in the world. We are honoured to host this event, which will not only promote the spirit of hockey but also strengthen the bond between the two nations.”

India claimed the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy title, defeating hosts China 1-0 in the final. This victory marked their record-extending fifth title. India's previous wins came in 2011, 2016, 2018 (shared with Pakistan), and 2021. They added another trophy to their collection.