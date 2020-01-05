Hockey India names 25 probables for senior women's national coaching camp

Hockey India has named a 25-member core probables list for the senior women's national coaching camp, which is slated to take place from Sunday at the Sports Authority of India in Bengaluru.

The players will have to report to Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne for the 17-day-long camp ahead of upcoming India's tour of New Zealand later this month.

On completion of the camp, the team is scheduled to begin their New Year with a tour of New Zealand, where they are slated to play four matches against the World No. 6 side and one match against Great Britain from January 23 to February 6, 2020.

Speaking about the camp, Marijne said that after a successful last year, the team will be looking forward to an exciting 2020 and all the challenges that will come in the year.

"We are all looking forward to an exciting 2020 and all the challenges that will come in the year. We start the National Coaching Camp with 25 players who have been selected to compete for the final 16 spots in the Olympic team. Because the group is smaller now, we can raise the quality of training even more in the upcoming 17 days before we head to New Zealand to play four matches against the hosts and one match against Great Britain," Hockey India's official website quoted Marijne as saying.

2019 was a terrific season for India as they won the FIH Women's Series Finals Hiroshima 2019, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Test Event in Japan, and the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Odisha, besides clinching victories in their tours of Spain, Malaysia, Republic of Korea and England.

List of probables:

Goalkeepers: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Reena Khokhar, Salima Tete, Manpreet Kaur, Gurjit Kaur, Nisha

Midfielders: Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Neha Goyal, Lilima Minz, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Sonika, Namita Toppo

Forwards: Rani, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Jyoti, Sharmila Devi, Udita