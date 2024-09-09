How Much Prize Money Did Aryna Sabalenka Earn For Winning The US Open 2024?

Aryna Sabalenka has etched her name into the annals of tennis history with a remarkable victory at the US Open 2024. The world No. 2 from Belarus showcased her exceptional skill and determination, clinching her second Grand Slam title of the season with a commanding win over Jessica Pegula. Sabalenka’s victory in straight sets, 7-5, 7-5, not only highlights her impressive form but also earns her a substantial reward from the tournament’s prize pool.

A Stunning Victory

On September 7, Sabalenka stepped onto the court with a clear mission: to secure her first US Open title. Her opponent, Jessica Pegula, was no easy challenge, especially with the home crowd rallying behind her. Yet, Sabalenka’s aggressive play and strategic prowess proved too much for Pegula, who struggled to find her rhythm against the Belarusian’s relentless assault.

This victory is particularly sweet for Sabalenka, who had tasted defeat in last year’s US Open final to local favorite Coco Gauff. The 2023 final, a grueling three-set battle, was a tough pill to swallow, but Sabalenka’s determination to come back stronger has paid off. With this triumph, she joins an elite club of players who have secured both hardcourt major titles in a single season, a feat last achieved by Angelique Kerber in 2016.

Prize Money Breakdown

Sabalenka’s triumph at the US Open 2024 comes with a significant financial reward. The Belarusian star has earned a remarkable USD 3,600,000 for her victory, a substantial portion of the tournament’s overall prize pool of USD 75,000,000. This prize money not only reflects her achievement but also underscores the growing financial stakes in women's tennis.

Jessica Pegula, despite her valiant effort, walked away with USD 1,800,000 as the runner-up. The impressive prize distribution continues with the semi-finalists, Emma Navarro and Karolina Muchova, each receiving USD 1,000,000. This ensures that players making it to the final four are handsomely rewarded for their performances.

Quarter-finalists were not left out either, with each player earning USD 530,000. The rewards decrease as we move to the fourth round, where players received USD 325,000 each. Exits in the third round came with USD 215,000, while the second round saw players take home USD 140,000. Those knocked out in the first round were still compensated with USD 100,000 each, highlighting the tournament’s commitment to rewarding participation and performance.

Sabalenka’s Season in Review

Aryna Sabalenka’s victory at the US Open caps off a stellar season. Her year began with a triumph at the Australian Open, setting the tone for an exceptional year. With two Grand Slam titles under her belt, Sabalenka has firmly established herself as a dominant force in women’s tennis. Her performance at the US Open not only cements her position at the top of the sport but also sets the stage for future success.