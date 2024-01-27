How Much Prize Money Will Rohan Bopanna And Matthew Ebden Get For Winning Australian Open 2024?

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden delivered a stellar performance at the Rod Laver Arena, securing their inaugural Australian Open men's doubles title as a pair on Saturday. The duo emerged victorious against Italy's Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, triumphing in straight sets with a thrilling scoreline of 7-6, 7-5.

In his 17th Australian Open appearance, Bopanna, aged 43 years and 329 days, not only secured his first Grand Slam men's doubles title but also made history as the oldest Grand Slam champion. The final match showcased Bopanna and Ebden's prowess from the beginning, with the duo taking a 1-0 lead in the opening game of the first set after securing a commanding 40-0 scoreline.

Although Bolelli and Vavassori fought back in the second game, leveling the score to 1-1, Bopanna and Ebden maintained their momentum. The Italian duo took an initial 15-0 lead, but Bopanna and Ebden quickly equalized. Despite a competitive game that reached deuce, Bolelli and Vavassori ultimately secured the win. (Australian Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna Becomes Oldest Grand Slam Champion At The Age Of 43)

"Extremely happy to be playing tennis, especially playing it pain-free. Playing as the World No.1. I was playing freely and completely enjoying myself out on the court. Overall, I am enjoying myself being where I am today and playing one of my best tennis in a couple of decades," Sony Sports quoted Bopanna as saying.

The first set was like a rollercoaster ride as both the duos were giving tough competition to each other. Bopanna and Ebden register a scoreline of 40-15 to claim a win in the fifth game. Later, Simone Bolelli/Andrea Vavassori bounced back in the sixth game and clinched it by 40-15 to equalize the first set 3-3.

The Indo-Australian duo maintained their dominance in the first set. In the ninth match, the duo comfortably dominated the Italian pair and claimed a win with a scoreline of 40-15.

How much will Bopanna and his partner get for winning the Australian Open?

The men's and women's doubles victors are set for bigger paydays, though. The winning duos in those tournaments will receive $730,000, with $400,000 awarded to the runners-up, as per a report from Sporting News website.