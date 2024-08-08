How To Watch India Vs Spain Hockey Bronze Medal Match Live: Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming Details

The excitement is palpable as the Indian men’s hockey team gears up for the bronze medal match against Spain at the Paris Olympics 2024. Scheduled for Thursday, August 9th, this clash promises to be a thrilling conclusion to a hard-fought campaign. India’s journey to this bronze medal match has been a rollercoaster of emotions. Under the captaincy of Harmanpreet Singh, the team showcased remarkable skill and resilience throughout the tournament. Despite a valiant effort, the Indian squad fell short in the semifinals, losing 2-3 to Germany. The match was a nail-biter, with India initially taking the lead but ultimately conceding a late goal to Marco Miltkau, who propelled Germany into the final.

In the previous rounds, India demonstrated their prowess, finishing second in their group with three victories and a draw from five matches. Their quarter-final performance against Great Britain was particularly noteworthy, overcoming a one-man deficit to secure a win in a dramatic shootout. Harmanpreet Singh’s contribution, with a goal in the semifinal, has seen him become the tournament's leading scorer with eight goals.

Spain’s Path to the Bronze Medal Match

Spain’s path to the bronze medal match has been equally eventful. Ranked eighth in the FIH standings, the Spanish team had a challenging semifinal, suffering a heavy 0-4 defeat against the Netherlands. However, Spain made their mark earlier by defeating the defending champions Belgium 3-2 in a gripping quarter-final encounter.

Spain finished fourth in their group, securing two wins out of five matches. Their performance this tournament has showcased their fighting spirit, although they will be eager to bounce back with a strong showing against India.

Head-to-Head: India vs. Spain

The historical head-to-head record between India and Spain is intriguing. Since the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the two teams have clashed nine times, with India securing five victories, including two in shootouts. Earlier this year, India triumphed in both encounters during the FIH Pro League, winning 4-1 in the first match and emerging victorious in a shootout in the second.

Where to Watch the Bronze Medal Match

For fans eagerly anticipating the clash, here’s how you can catch the live action:

Date & Time: August 9, 2024, at 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Stade Yves-du-Manoir, Colombes, France

Telecast: The match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 Network in India.

Live Streaming: You can watch the live stream on JioCinema.

