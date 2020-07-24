हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mike Tyson

'I am back': Mike Tyson announces boxing comeback for exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr.

Tyson bid adieu to boxing after slumping to defeat at the hands of Irish professional boxer Kevin McBride in 2005.

&#039;I am back&#039;: Mike Tyson announces boxing comeback for exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr.
Image Credits: Mike Tyson Instagram

Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is all set to make a comeback to the boxing ring at the age of 54.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Tyson announced that he would be making a return to boxing with an exhibition bout against four-division world champion Roy Jones Jr. on September 12.

"I. AM. BACK. @legendsonlyleague . September 12th against @royjonesjrofficial on #triller and PPV," he tweeted along with a video of him.

In the video, Tyson could be seen boxing in the ring and informing that he will be making a return in September.

Take a look at the video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I. AM. BACK. @legendsonlyleague . September 12th against @royjonesjrofficial on #triller and PPV

A post shared by Mike Tyson (@miketyson) on

The eight-round exihibition fight will take place at Dignity Health Sports Park and broadcast on pay-per-view and the social media music platform 'Triller'.

Tyson bid adieu to boxing after slumping to defeat at the hands of Irish professional boxer Kevin McBride in 2005.

In 1986, he became the youngest heavyweight champion of all time by defeating Trevor Berbick at the age of 20.He ended his professional boxing career with a total of 50 wins out of 58 fights.

Meanwhile, 51-year-old Jones clinched middleweight, super middleweight and light heavyweight titles before winning the heavyweight title in 2003 to become the first former middleweight champion to achieve the feat in 106 years.

 

Tags:
Mike TysonRoy Jones Jr.BoxingKevin McBride
Next
Story

Viswanathan Anand suffers third straight defeat in Legends of Chess tournament
  • 12,87,945Confirmed
  • 30,601Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,43,35,705Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M52S

writ petition of saket gokhale is cancelled by allahabaad high court on ram mandir bhoomi pujan