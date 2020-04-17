I am no Zaira Wasim, won't get threatened: Babita Phogat defends her statement against Tablighi Jamaat

Indian grappler Babita Phogat on Friday came out all guns blazing to defend her statement against Tablighi Jamaat members and said she is no `Zaira Wasim` and would not get bogged down by any kind of threat.

Her remarks came a day after people started asking Twitter to suspend her account for posting controversial comments on the micro-blogging site.

In her tweet, Phogat had used a hashtag, which ended up offending many people on the platform.

"Over the past few days, I posted a few tweets, after that, I started to get threatening messages on my social media handles. I would like to tell them that I am no Zaira Wasim. I would not get threatened, I have always fought for my country. I stand by my tweets as I wrote nothing wrong," Phogat told ANI.

"I posted the tweets against those who spread the coronavirus. I would like to ask all of you to tell me whether it isn`t true that Tablighi Jamaat members indeed spread coronavirus.If they had not gathered, we would have gotten rid of the virus by now. I will always speak the truth," she added.

Earlier this month, Phogat`s account was blocked for posting a controversial tweet. Phogat`s account was restored later and the wrestler clarified that she has written against the people attacking doctors, police, and nurses.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases across the country is 13,835, including 11,616 active cases.So far, 1,766 patients have either been cured and discharged while 452 deaths have been recorded.