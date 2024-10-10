‘I Feel Super, Super Lucky’: Rafael Nadal Takes Retirement With 22 Grand Slam Titles

Legendary Tennis player Rafael Nadal on Thursday has declared his retirement from professional tennis. Nadal will play his last match for Spain at November’s Davis Cup Finals in Malaga.

The 38-year-old shared his retirement news with the help of an emotional video posted on social media where he showed his gratitude for the support throughout his career.

“I’m here to let you know that I am retiring from professional tennis. The reality is that it has been some difficult years, these last two especially. I don’t think I have been able to play without limitations. It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make," Nadal said in the video.

Mil gracias a todos

Many thanks to all

Merci beaucoup à tous

Grazie mille à tutti

谢谢大家

شكرا لكم جميعا

תודה לכולכם

Obrigado a todos

Vielen Dank euch allen

Tack alla

Хвала свима

Gràcies a tots pic.twitter.com/7yPRs7QrOi — Rafa Nadal (RafaelNadal) October 10, 2024

“But in this life, everything has a beginning and an end, and I think it’s the appropriate time to put an end to a career that has been long and much more successful than I could have ever imagined.

“But I am very excited that my last tournament will be the final of the Davis Cup and representing my country. I think I’ve come full circle, since one of my first great joys as a professional tennis player was the Davis Cup final in Seville in 2004."

Nadal is renowned for his tremendous grit on the court and he is still regarded as the champion on clay, where he won a record 14 titles at the French Open.

“I feel super, super lucky for all the things I’ve been able to experience. I want to thank the entire tennis industry, all the people involved in this sport: my long-time colleagues, especially my great rivals. I have spent many, many hours with them, and I have lived many moments that I will remember for the rest of my life.

“And finally, you, the fans. I can’t thank you enough for what you have made me feel. You have given me the energy I have needed at every moment. Really, everything I have experienced has been a dream come true.

“I leave with the absolute peace of mind of having given my best, of having made an effort in every way. I can only end by saying a thousand thanks to all and see you soon.”