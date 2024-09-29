India’s star athlete Neeraj Chopra has come up with an honest confession regarding his performance in the Paris Olympics 2024. During the mega event, Neeraj Chopra gave his best but missed out on getting his second Olympics gold medal in a row, as Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem grabbed the Gold medal. Nadeem ended up throwing 92.97m in his second attempt while Chopra managed to throw the silver-winning 89.45m in the second round.

"The first throw impacts the athlete's mindset to a great level. My first throw was really good, but I made a foul. I was facing some problems as the track was new. I tried to adjust to it to avoid a foul, but I failed. The competition was tough," stated Neeraj in the Mission Olympics 2036 program in Haryana.

"Uske baad Nadeem ne achi throw lagayi phir meri second throw bhi achi nikli. Uske baad kya hua ki kayi baar ham bolte hain na ke josh ke sath hosh bhi rakhna chahiye. Toh uss din shayad mera hosh nahi tha. Uss din mein josh mein tha. Bohot zyada gussa tha ke mujhe karna hai. Lekin kahin na kahin jo technical chizen hain wo chhoot gayin (Nedeem made a good throw. And after that I lost control of myself. I was really angry as I wanted to do better. But somewhere in that I missed the technical aspect)," he added.

Earlier, Neeraj won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

“Today was Arshad’s day. I gave my best, but some things need to be addressed and worked on.”

“India played well (at the Paris Olympics). Our national anthem may not have been played today, but it will be heard in the future”, added Neeraj.

After his stint at the Paris Olympics 2024, Neeraj became the second male athlete after independence to seal two Olympic medals in an individual event.