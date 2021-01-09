'I went two years undefeated': WWE legend claims his undefeated streak surpassed Goldberg

Goldberg's record of 173-0 in WCW is hailed as one of the best unbeaten streak in wrestling history. However, former WCW superstar Tatanka recently stated that his undefeated streak lasted longer than Goldberg, claiming it could easily be as good as 1000-0.

Tatanka in an interaction with Boston Wrestling MWF's Dan Mirade said that during his prime he wrestled nearly 500 matches per year, and it was during this conversation he claimed his undefeated streak to be better from Goldberg.

"We literally wrestled about 500 times a year, not including if you were being used on TV by Vince McMahon," Tatanka said. "You would wrestle at least twice [per day]. Everyone always talks about Tatanka, the undefeated streak, the two-year undefeated streak. Goldberg, 173 and 0, when we finally figure it out and we start talking to everybody, actually I’d probably be close to 1,000 and 0 because I went two years undefeated."

Goldberg's 173-match undefeated run was ended by Kevin Nash in December 1998 at WCW pay-per-view event Starrcade. Meanwhile, Tatanka's undefeated streak was ended by Ludvig Borga at WWE Superstars in September 1993.

According to a report in Sportskeeda, Goldberg actually holds the record of being unbeaten in 153 matches straight, while Tatanka’s longest undefeated run lasted a total of 174 matches.

Both Goldberg and Tatanka made appearances on this week’s RAW Legends Night episode of WWE RAW, which also saw the former challenging Drew McIntyre for a championship match at the pay-per-view event Royal Rumble.