In 'panic mode', Bajrang Punia first Tokyo Olympics-bound athlete receives COVID-19 jab

India's star wrestler Bajrang Punia, who recently clinched a gold medal at the Matteo Pellicone event in Rome, on Thursday became the first Tokyo Olympics-bound athlete to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. As per a report in news agency PTI, the wrestler received the first dose of the vaccine after rejoining the national camp at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Sonepat.

"I followed the procedure which has been laid out for common man. I had registered for it. I am feeling ok, there was slight headache and heaviness after I took shot but I am perfectly alright now," Bajrang told PTI.

However, since his confirmation, it has raised a few eyebrows as no official announcement about the vaccination drive was made for Olympic-bound athletes. Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Secretary General Rajeev Mehta reacting to the development said the athletes are in panic mode with the Olympics approaching and cites this as the reason behind Bajrang opting for vaccination on his own.

"There has been no response from Sports or Health Ministries on vaccination for Tokyo-bound athletes. Our athletes are in panic mode now and that`s why Bajrang went ahead and got the vaccination on his own," Rajeev Mehta told ANI.

The rerpot in ANI also mentioned that Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar had no idea about Bajrang recieving a vaccination dose as no such discussion took place between the two. "We have no information about it as there was no intimation to us that he (Bajrang ) is going to take the vaccine. So can`t comment on it," said Tomar.

Reacting to the development, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said he felt that Bajrang wants to feel more secure and thus opted for the vaccination himself.

"For vaccination, we are in discussion with the health ministry. He (Bajrang) must have thought that because there is a delay, he wanted to be secure. I cannot make any comment right now but we are worried about the safety of all the players," Rijiju told ANI.

Bajrang had earned a quota for the Tokyo Games in September 2019 after winning a bronze medal at the World Championships. The prestigious quadrennial event is set to take place from July 23 to August 8 this year. The Games were scheduled to take place last year but had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.