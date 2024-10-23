IND vs GER Hockey Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch India vs Germany Matches on TV and Online

The India vs Germany Hockey Series 2024 is set to reignite the fierce rivalry between two of the world's top hockey teams. Hosted at the iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi, the series marks a historic moment—the return of international hockey to the national capital after a decade. For hockey enthusiasts, the wait is finally over as the two teams face off in a two-match series on October 23 and 24. The excitement surrounding this series is palpable, with free entry for spectators through a digital ticketing system, making it a golden opportunity for fans to witness the action live. Here's everything you need to know about when and where to catch the thrilling contest between India and Germany, whether online or on TV.

A Historic Venue Comes Alive Once Again

The Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium last hosted a major international hockey event in January 2014 during the Hockey World League Final. Now, after ten years, the stadium is ready to welcome fans for what promises to be an exciting series. India and Germany have a storied rivalry in hockey, having faced each other 19 times since 2013, with India winning eight and Germany securing seven victories. However, Germany holds the upper hand as the reigning world champions and silver medallists from the 2024 Paris Olympics. The stakes are high, especially for India, who suffered a heart-breaking defeat to Germany in the semi-finals of the Paris Games. With a strong home crowd behind them and a desire for redemption, the Indian team will be eager to prove their mettle.

When and Where to Watch the IND vs GER Hockey Series

For fans who can't make it to the stadium, there are plenty of options to catch the matches live. The first game is scheduled for October 23, 2024, at 3 PM IST, with the second following on October 24, 2024, also at 3 PM IST. The matches will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network and DD Sports, ensuring wide coverage across the country.

For those preferring to stream the matches online, the action will be available on FanCode, providing seamless access to viewers on the go. Whether you're at work, home, or commuting, you won't miss a moment of the thrilling contest.

Standout Players to Watch

Both India and Germany boast some of the finest players in the world. For India, all eyes will be on Harmanpreet Singh, the talismanic captain known for his drag-flicking prowess and leadership. His performances will be key to India’s success in this series. Supporting him are skilled players like Manpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh, who bring experience and creativity to the squad.

On the other side, Germany's lineup is nothing short of formidable. As the reigning world champions, they come with a wealth of experience and tactical superiority. Their captain, Tobias Hauke, is a defensive stalwart, while the attacking force led by Christopher Rühr poses a significant threat to the Indian defense. Germany’s ability to capitalize on penalty corners could be the difference-maker in these tightly contested matches.

The Importance of the Series

This bilateral series serves as an important fixture for both teams in preparation for upcoming tournaments, including the Hockey Pro League and the 2025 World Cup. For India, it’s a chance to test their squad against a world-class opponent, fine-tune their strategies, and build confidence ahead of a crucial year in international hockey.

Additionally, this series is significant for Indian fans as it rekindles the spirit of international hockey in the capital. With free entry, fans are expected to flock to the stadium in large numbers, creating an electrifying atmosphere that could give the Indian team the edge they need.

When is the IND vs GER Hockey Match?

The IND vs GER Hockey matches are scheduled on October 23 and October 24, 2024.

At What Time Will the IND vs GER Hockey Match Begin?

The matches will commence at 03:00 PM IST.

Where Can Fans in India Watch the IND vs GER Hockey Matches on TV?

Fans in India can catch the live action on DD Sports and the Sony Sports Network.

Where Can Fans Stream the IND vs GER Hockey Matches Online?

The live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website.

How to Watch the IND vs GER Hockey Matches Live in the Stadium?

Fans can enjoy the matches live at the stadium with free entry. The gates will open at 01:00 PM IST, and free virtual passes can be obtained from Ticketgenie.