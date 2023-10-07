India Create History, Hit 100-Medal-Mark At Asian Games 2023 For First Time

India today created history by bagging 100 medals at the Asian Games 2023 in China. This is the first time that India has touched the 100-medal mark in the games. The Indian athletes are having a stellar day at the games with more medals on the cards. India will be playing its gold match in cricket and wrestling matches will also be taking place today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian athletes for thier historic performance.

"A momentous achievement for India at the Asian Games! The people of India are thrilled that we have reached a remarkable milestone of 100 medals. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our phenomenal athletes whose efforts have led to this historic milestone for India. Every awe-inspiring performance has made history and filled our hearts with pride. I look forward to hosting our Asian Games contingent on the 10th and interacting with our athletes," said PM Modi.

India started on a positive note today with India's Jyothi Surekha Vennam bagging the gold medal in the women's compound archery at the 19th Asian Games. Indian archer Aditi Gopichand Swami came up with a stellar performance in the women's compound archery women's individual event to clinch the bronze medal at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Saturday. On the other hand, the women's team won the gold medal in Kabbadi taking India's gold count to 25 and total medal count to 100. The Indian women's kabaddi team took a 14-9 lead against Chinese Taipei in the gold medal match at the Asian Games 2023. The two teams had played out a 34-34 tie in their campaign opener at Hangzhou. The Indian raiders scored six bonus points in the first half.

Meanwhile, India and the Islamic Republic of Iran will lock horns in the men's kabaddi final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou at 12:30 PM IST today. India currently stands in fourth place in the medal tally with a total of 100 medals.