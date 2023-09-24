India Day 1 Schedule at Asian Games 2023, September 24, 2023: Event Timings And Live Streaming Details

Team India will be in action across several disciplines on Day 1 of the Asian Games 2023. After the grand opening ceremony a day before, it will be the Indian women's cricket team which will be in action first up, from 6 am IST. They play Bangladesh women in the first semi-final of the women's cricket event. If India manage to win, they will secure a silver medal, which will be the first medal for India at the Games.

Not to forget, Indian shooters will also in action as well as swimmers and boxers. The Indian women's and men's football teams will also be in action as well as men's volleyball team. The Wushu team will also begin their campaign. The table tennis players from India will also be in action. Sailing, Hockey and Rguby teams will also have their matches on day 1 of Asian Games 2023.

Check full events list of Indian sin action on September 24 Of Asian Games 2023:

Medal Events

Rowing

Shooting – 2 Medals expected (1 Gold & 1 Others)

Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh, Ashi Chouksey – Women’s 10m Air Rifle Team – Qualification – 06:00 IST

Ramita/ Mehuli Ghosh – Women’s 10m Air Rifle Individual – Final (If Qualified) – 09:15 IST

Other Fixtures

Aquatics – Swimming

Mathew T G & Anil Kumar Shylaja – 100m Freestyle (Heat 4&6) – 07:30 IST

Utkarsh Patil & Srihari Nataraj – 100m Backstroke (Heat 2&4) – 07:30 IST

Shivangi Sarma, Dinidhi Desinghu, Maana Patel, Janhvi Choudhary – 4X100m Freestyle – Heat 2 – 07:30 IST

Mathew T G & Anil Kumar Shylaja – 100m Freestyle – Final (If Qualified) – 17:00 IST

Utkarsh Patil & Srihari Nataraj – 100m Backstroke – Final (If Qualified) – 17:00 IST

Shivangi Sarma, Dinidhi Desinghu, Maana Patel, Janhvi Choudhary – 4X100m Freestyle –– Final (If Qualified) – 17:00 IST

Boxing

Preeti vs Alhasanat Silina (Jordon) – 54Kg- Round of 16 – 11:30 IST

Nikhat Zareen vs Nguyen Thi Tam (Vietnam) – Round of 32 – 11:45 IST

Chess

Vidit Gujarathi and Gukesh D. – Men’s Individual Event – Round 1 – 12:30 IST

Koneru Humpy – Women’s Individual Event – Round 1 – 12:30 IST

Vidit Gujarathi and Gukesh D. – Men’s Individual Event – Round 2 – 14:30 IST

Koneru Humpy – Women’s Individual Event – Round 2 – 14:30 IST

Cricket

Women’s Team Vs Bangladesh –Semi Finals – 06:30 IST

ESports

Charanjot Singh VS Jiancheng Liu (China)– Round of 32 – 08:00 IST

Karman Singh vs Abdulaziz Faqeehi (Bahrain) – Round of 32 – 17:00 IST

Fencing

Dev & Bibish – Individual Foil – Round of Pools – 06:30 IST

Dev & Bibish – Individual Foil – Direct Elimination – (If Qualified) – 08:15 IST

Taniksha Khatri & Ena Arora – Individual Epee – Round of Pools – 10:00 IST

Taniksha Khatri & Ena Arora – Individual Epee – Direct Elimination (If Qualified) – 12:15 IST

Dev & Bibish – Individual Foil – Quarter Finals – (If Qualified) – 12:45 IST

Taniksha Khatri & Ena Arora – Individual Epee – Quarter Finals (If Qualified) – 14:45 IST

Dev & Bibish – Individual Foil – Semi Finals – (If Qualified) – 15:30 IST

Taniksha Khatri & Ena Arora – Individual Epee – Semi Finals (If Qualified) – 16:35 IST

Dev & Bibish – Individual Foil – Finals – (If Qualified) – 17:40 IST

Taniksha Khatri & Ena Arora – Individual Epee – Finals (If Qualified) – 18:15 IST

Football

Women’s Team Vs Thailand – Group Stage -13:30 IST

Men’s Team Vs Myanmar – Group Stage – 17:00 IST

Hockey

Men’s Team Vs Uzbekistan – Group Stage – 08:45 IST

Rugby

Women’s Team Vs Hong Kong – Group F – 10:00 IST

Women’s Team Vs Japan – Group F – 15:35 IST

Rowing

Kiran & Anshika Bharti LW2X (Final B) – 06:40 IST

Aswathi Pb, Mrunamayee Nilesh S, Thanjam Priya Devi & Rukmani – W4- (Final) – 08:20 IST

Lekh Ram and Babulal Yadav – M2- (Final) – 08:40 IST

Charanjeet Singh, Du Pande, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neeraj, Neetesh Kumar, Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Punit Kumar – M8+ (Final) – 09:00 IST

Sailing

KC Ganapathy & Varun Thakkar – 49er Men (R9,R10) – 11:40 IST

Kongara Preeti & Sudhanshu Shekhar – 470 Mixed (R7,R8) – 08:30 IST

Advait Prashant Menon – ILCA4 Boys (R7,R8) – 11:40 IST

Jerome Kumar S – iQFoil Men (R13,R14,R15,R16) – 11:34 IST

Harshita Tomar & Shital Verma – 49er FX Women (R9,R10) – 11:30 IST

Neha Thakur – ILCA4 Girls (R7,R8) – 11:30 IST

Doiphode SI & Ramya Saravanan – Nacra17 Mixed (R9,R10) – 08:30 IST

Eabad Ali – RS:X Men (R9,R10) – 08:40 IST

Chitresh Tatha – Kiteboarding Men (R12,R13,R14) – 08:30 IST

Ishwariya Ganesh – RS:X Women (R9,R10) – 08:30 IST

Shooting

Table Tennis

Women’s Team Vs Thailand – Round of 16 – 07:30 IST

Men’s Team Vs Kazakhstan – Round of 16 – 09:30 IST

Women’s Team Vs North Korea – Quarter Final (If Qualified) – 13:30 IST

Men’s Team Vs South Korea – Quarter Final (If Qualified) – 16:00 IST

Tennis

Sumit Nagal Vs Tin Marco Leung (Macau) – Round of 32- Men’s Singles – 09:30 IST

Ramkumar Ramanathan/ Saketh Myneni Vs Pradio Khadka/Abhishek Bastola (Nepal) – Round of 32 – Men’s Doubles – After 14:00 IST

Volleyball

Men’s Team Vs Japan – Classification 1st – 6th – 12:00 IST

Wushu

Anjul Namdeo & Suraj Singh Mayanglambam – Changquan – Final – 06:30 IST

Sunil Singh Mayanglambam – Sanda (Men’s-56 Kg) – Round of 16 – 17:00 IST

