India Day 1 Schedule at Asian Games 2023, September 24, 2023: Event Timings And Live Streaming Details
Here's full events list of Indians in action on Day 1 (September 24) Of Asian Games 2023 with Indian women's cricket team as well as football teams in action.
Team India will be in action across several disciplines on Day 1 of the Asian Games 2023. After the grand opening ceremony a day before, it will be the Indian women's cricket team which will be in action first up, from 6 am IST. They play Bangladesh women in the first semi-final of the women's cricket event. If India manage to win, they will secure a silver medal, which will be the first medal for India at the Games.
Not to forget, Indian shooters will also in action as well as swimmers and boxers. The Indian women's and men's football teams will also be in action as well as men's volleyball team. The Wushu team will also begin their campaign. The table tennis players from India will also be in action. Sailing, Hockey and Rguby teams will also have their matches on day 1 of Asian Games 2023.
Check full events list of Indian sin action on September 24 Of Asian Games 2023:
Medal Events
Rowing
Arjun Lal Jat & Arvind Singh – LM2X (Final) – 07:10 IST
Parminder Singh & Satnam Singh – M2X (Final) – 08:00 IST
Shooting – 2 Medals expected (1 Gold & 1 Others)
Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh, Ashi Chouksey – Women’s 10m Air Rifle Team – Qualification – 06:00 IST
Ramita/ Mehuli Ghosh – Women’s 10m Air Rifle Individual – Final (If Qualified) – 09:15 IST
Other Fixtures
Aquatics – Swimming
Mathew T G & Anil Kumar Shylaja – 100m Freestyle (Heat 4&6) – 07:30 IST
Utkarsh Patil & Srihari Nataraj – 100m Backstroke (Heat 2&4) – 07:30 IST
Shivangi Sarma, Dinidhi Desinghu, Maana Patel, Janhvi Choudhary – 4X100m Freestyle – Heat 2 – 07:30 IST
Mathew T G & Anil Kumar Shylaja – 100m Freestyle – Final (If Qualified) – 17:00 IST
Utkarsh Patil & Srihari Nataraj – 100m Backstroke – Final (If Qualified) – 17:00 IST
Shivangi Sarma, Dinidhi Desinghu, Maana Patel, Janhvi Choudhary – 4X100m Freestyle –– Final (If Qualified) – 17:00 IST
Boxing
Preeti vs Alhasanat Silina (Jordon) – 54Kg- Round of 16 – 11:30 IST
Nikhat Zareen vs Nguyen Thi Tam (Vietnam) – Round of 32 – 11:45 IST
Chess
Vidit Gujarathi and Gukesh D. – Men’s Individual Event – Round 1 – 12:30 IST
Koneru Humpy – Women’s Individual Event – Round 1 – 12:30 IST
Vidit Gujarathi and Gukesh D. – Men’s Individual Event – Round 2 – 14:30 IST
Koneru Humpy – Women’s Individual Event – Round 2 – 14:30 IST
Cricket
Women’s Team Vs Bangladesh –Semi Finals – 06:30 IST
ESports
Charanjot Singh VS Jiancheng Liu (China)– Round of 32 – 08:00 IST
Karman Singh vs Abdulaziz Faqeehi (Bahrain) – Round of 32 – 17:00 IST
Fencing
Dev & Bibish – Individual Foil – Round of Pools – 06:30 IST
Dev & Bibish – Individual Foil – Direct Elimination – (If Qualified) – 08:15 IST
Taniksha Khatri & Ena Arora – Individual Epee – Round of Pools – 10:00 IST
Taniksha Khatri & Ena Arora – Individual Epee – Direct Elimination (If Qualified) – 12:15 IST
Dev & Bibish – Individual Foil – Quarter Finals – (If Qualified) – 12:45 IST
Taniksha Khatri & Ena Arora – Individual Epee – Quarter Finals (If Qualified) – 14:45 IST
Dev & Bibish – Individual Foil – Semi Finals – (If Qualified) – 15:30 IST
Taniksha Khatri & Ena Arora – Individual Epee – Semi Finals (If Qualified) – 16:35 IST
Dev & Bibish – Individual Foil – Finals – (If Qualified) – 17:40 IST
Taniksha Khatri & Ena Arora – Individual Epee – Finals (If Qualified) – 18:15 IST
Football
Women’s Team Vs Thailand – Group Stage -13:30 IST
Men’s Team Vs Myanmar – Group Stage – 17:00 IST
Hockey
Men’s Team Vs Uzbekistan – Group Stage – 08:45 IST
Rugby
Women’s Team Vs Hong Kong – Group F – 10:00 IST
Women’s Team Vs Japan – Group F – 15:35 IST
Rowing
Kiran & Anshika Bharti LW2X (Final B) – 06:40 IST
Aswathi Pb, Mrunamayee Nilesh S, Thanjam Priya Devi & Rukmani – W4- (Final) – 08:20 IST
Lekh Ram and Babulal Yadav – M2- (Final) – 08:40 IST
Charanjeet Singh, Du Pande, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neeraj, Neetesh Kumar, Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Punit Kumar – M8+ (Final) – 09:00 IST
Sailing
KC Ganapathy & Varun Thakkar – 49er Men (R9,R10) – 11:40 IST
Kongara Preeti & Sudhanshu Shekhar – 470 Mixed (R7,R8) – 08:30 IST
Advait Prashant Menon – ILCA4 Boys (R7,R8) – 11:40 IST
Jerome Kumar S – iQFoil Men (R13,R14,R15,R16) – 11:34 IST
Harshita Tomar & Shital Verma – 49er FX Women (R9,R10) – 11:30 IST
Neha Thakur – ILCA4 Girls (R7,R8) – 11:30 IST
Doiphode SI & Ramya Saravanan – Nacra17 Mixed (R9,R10) – 08:30 IST
Eabad Ali – RS:X Men (R9,R10) – 08:40 IST
Chitresh Tatha – Kiteboarding Men (R12,R13,R14) – 08:30 IST
Ishwariya Ganesh – RS:X Women (R9,R10) – 08:30 IST
Shooting
Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh, Ashi Chouksey – Women’s 10m Air Rifle Individual & Team – Qualification – 06:00 IST
Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh – Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Individual & Team – Qualification (Stage 1) – 06:30 IST
Ramita/ Mehuli Ghosh, Ashi Chouksey – Women’s 10m Air Rifle Individual – Final (If Qualified) – 09:15 IST
Table Tennis
Women’s Team Vs Thailand – Round of 16 – 07:30 IST
Men’s Team Vs Kazakhstan – Round of 16 – 09:30 IST
Women’s Team Vs North Korea – Quarter Final (If Qualified) – 13:30 IST
Men’s Team Vs South Korea – Quarter Final (If Qualified) – 16:00 IST
Tennis
Sumit Nagal Vs Tin Marco Leung (Macau) – Round of 32- Men’s Singles – 09:30 IST
Ramkumar Ramanathan/ Saketh Myneni Vs Pradio Khadka/Abhishek Bastola (Nepal) – Round of 32 – Men’s Doubles – After 14:00 IST
Volleyball
Men’s Team Vs Japan – Classification 1st – 6th – 12:00 IST
Wushu
Anjul Namdeo & Suraj Singh Mayanglambam – Changquan – Final – 06:30 IST
Sunil Singh Mayanglambam – Sanda (Men’s-56 Kg) – Round of 16 – 17:00 IST
