India finish with 5 gold medals at ISSF World Cup

Rio de Janerio: Indian shooters finished their campaign at the ISSF World Cup here with nine medals, including five gold, two silver and as many bronze medals.

On Monday, which was the final day of the competition, India won two gold medals. Ace shooters Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary defeated their Indian opponents Yashaswini Deswal and Abhishek Verma to claim the gold in 10m air pistol mixed team event.

Earlier in the day, Apurvi Chandela and Deepak Kumar also clinched the top honours in the 10m air rifle mixed team event. The Indian duo outclassed China's Yang Qian and Yu Haonan 16-6 in the final. The bronze medal was won by another Indian team represented by Anjum Moudgil and Divyansh Singh Panwar.

Earlier, Yashaswini, Abhishek and Elavenil Valarivan had won the other three gold medals for India.

The results ensured an unprecedented top finish for India across all four ISSF World Cup stages this year as they won 16 gold, four silver and two bronze medals in 2019.

India have secured nine Olympic quotas for 2020 Tokyo Games which include Yashaswini, Deswal Anjum Moudgil, Apurvi Chandela, Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker and Sanjeev Rajput.

