India takes medal tally to four in South Asian Games 2019

India won gold in the triathlon event held in Pokhara in Men's category. It also won two silver medals and one bronze medal. Nepal has won eight gold medals so far in the event which was formally inaugurated on Sunday. It also won two silver medals and one bronze.

Kathmandu: India took its medal tally to four, including one gold, till Monday afternoon in the ongoing South Asian Games 2019. India won gold in the triathlon event held in Pokhara in Men's category.

It also won two silver medals and one bronze medal. Nepal has won eight gold medals so far in the event which was formally inaugurated on Sunday. It also won two silver medals and one bronze.

The host nation won four gold medals in Karate, three in Taekwondo and one in Triathlon. Nepal's Mande Kaji Shrestha won two gold medals. Others to win gold are Mahasus Tamang, Prabin Maharjan, Laxman Tamang, Parvati Gurung, Aayesha Shakya, and Sina Maden Limbu. 

