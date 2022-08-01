The Indian men's hockey team launched its campaign for an elusive gold medal at the Commonwealth Games by thrashing minnows Ghana 11-0 at the UOB Hockey and Squash Centre here on Sunday. Now the Manpreet Singh-led Men in Blue will aim to continue their momentum in the toughest group stage match against England. Drag flicker Harmanpreet Singh struck three goals (10', 25' and 53'), Jugraj Singh struck a brace (22' and 43') while Abhishek (2'), Shamsher Singh (14'), Akashdeep Singh (20'), Nilakanta Sharma (38'), Varun Kumar (39') and Mandeep Singh (48') scored a goal apiece as India romped to a big win in their Pool B encounter.

India scored three goals in the first quarter and two in the second as they raced to a 5-0 lead at half-time. They added four goals in a productive third quarter before sealing the win with two more goals in the fourth and final quarter. Manpreet Singh's team dominated possession (57-43 per cent) and made 52 circle penetrations in attack as compared to just eight by Ghana in the one-sided encounter.

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs England CWG 2022 Hockey match.

What is the venue for India vs England hockey match in CWG 2022?

The India vs England hockey match will be played at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre.

At what time will India vs England hockey match begin?

The India vs England CWG 2022 hockey match will kickstart at 8:30 PM IST .

Where to watch India vs England hockey match online?

The India vs England hockey match will be live on Sony Liv.

Where to watch India vs England hockey match on Tv in India?

The India vs England hockey match will be live on Star sports, Sony Ten and Sony network. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at zeenews.india.com.

Indian squad

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Defenders: Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (vice captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh (captain), Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek

Chief coach: Graham Reid