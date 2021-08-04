India vs Argentina semifinal women's hockey, Tokyo Olympics LIVE Updates: Argentina equalises in 2nd quarter, IND 1-1 ARG

India vs Argentina semifinal women's hockey, Tokyo Olympics LIVE Updates: Rani Rampal and her unit will aim to unlock another landmark achievement when they take on Argentina in their semifinal clash at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. The team scripted a historic upset earlier this week, when they defeated three-time champions Australia to secure a last four berth, making them the first Indian unit to achieve the feat.

In India’s Olympic history, the best performance by the women's hockey team came in the 1980 Moscow Games when they finished fourth out of the six teams. In that edition of the Games, women’s hockey made its debut in the Olympics and the sport was played in a round-robin format with top two teams qualifying for the final.

Catch the LIVE UPDATES from the India vs Argentina women's hockey semifinal match:

Here's what happened in the 1st quarter:

India start on a dream note as the side earns the first penalty corner of the match, which is flicked inside the left side of the goal by Gurjit Kaur. India go 1-0 up in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, Argentina is fighting back hard, but India is putting up a great show in defence. However, Argentina have earned their first penalty corner of the match, but the South American side is unable to make anything out of it.

After taking a 1-0 lead, India are maintaining a good possession, despite several circle entries by the opposition. Just before the end of the first quarter, Navneet's head clashes with an Argentine defender, however, we hope this isn't serious for both the players.

The first quarter comes to an end and Gurjit Kaur's brilliant drag-flick helps India go into the interval with a one-goal advantage.

2nd quarter underway

The second quarter is underway and Argentina have so far earned two penalty corners. In the first one, Argentina tried some variation but failed to produce anything out of it. However, in the second attempt, Argentina equalises after a powerful strike from their skipper Barrionuevo Maria Noel.

Argentina are mostly attacking from the left flank, but India are keeping up the ante and are matching up with a valiant display.