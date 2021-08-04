हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tokyo Olympics

India vs Argentina semifinal women's hockey, Tokyo Olympics LIVE Updates: Argentina equalises in 2nd quarter, IND 1-1 ARG

India vs Argentina semifinal women's hockey, Tokyo Olympics LIVE Updates: Rani Rampal and her unit will aim to unlock another landmark achievement when they take on Argentina in their semifinal clash at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. 

India vs Argentina semifinal women&#039;s hockey, Tokyo Olympics LIVE Updates: Argentina equalises in 2nd quarter, IND 1-1 ARG
India vs Argentina semifinal women's hockey, Tokyo Olympics LIVE Updates (Reuters)

India vs Argentina semifinal women's hockey, Tokyo Olympics LIVE Updates: Rani Rampal and her unit will aim to unlock another landmark achievement when they take on Argentina in their semifinal clash at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. The team scripted a historic upset earlier this week, when they defeated three-time champions Australia to secure a last four berth, making them the first Indian unit to achieve the feat.

In India’s Olympic history, the best performance by the women's hockey team came in the 1980 Moscow Games when they finished fourth out of the six teams. In that edition of the Games, women’s hockey made its debut in the Olympics and the sport was played in a round-robin format with top two teams qualifying for the final. 

Catch the LIVE UPDATES from the India vs Argentina women's hockey semifinal match:   

Here's what happened in the 1st quarter:

India start on a dream note as the side earns the first penalty corner of the match, which is flicked inside the left side of the goal by Gurjit Kaur. India go 1-0 up in the first quarter. 

Meanwhile, Argentina is fighting back hard, but India is putting up a great show in defence. However, Argentina have earned their first penalty corner of the match, but the South American side is unable to make anything out of it. 

After taking a 1-0 lead, India are maintaining a good possession, despite several circle entries by the opposition. Just before the end of the first quarter, Navneet's head clashes with an Argentine defender, however, we hope this isn't serious for both the players. 

The first quarter comes to an end and Gurjit Kaur's brilliant drag-flick helps India go into the interval with a one-goal advantage. 

2nd quarter underway 

The second quarter is underway and Argentina have so far earned two penalty corners. In the first one, Argentina tried some variation but failed to produce anything out of it. However, in the second attempt, Argentina equalises after a powerful strike from their skipper Barrionuevo Maria Noel. 

Argentina are mostly attacking from the left flank, but India are keeping up the ante and are matching up with a valiant display.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tokyo Olympics
Next
Story

Tokyo Olympics Wrestling: Ravi Kumar Dahiya creates history, assures silver for India

Must Watch

PT6M53S

Kashmir 2.0: How much the situation changed regarding militancy after Article 370's abrogation? Know from J&K IGP