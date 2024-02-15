trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2721652
India vs Australia FIH Hockey Pro League Live Streaming And Telecast: When And Where To Watch IND vs AUS For Free Live In India?

The India vs Australia Hockey FIH Pro League match will take place at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubneshwar.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 03:52 PM IST
The Indian Men's Hockey Team is geared up to maintain their winning streak as they prepare to face Australia in their third match of the FIH Pro League 2023/24 at Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar this Thursday. Starting off their season with a solid 4-1 victory over Spain followed by a thrilling 2-2 draw (resolved with a 4-2 shootout win) against the reigning champions, the Netherlands, the team has showcased commendable performance.

Chief Coach Craig Fulton acknowledged the team's efforts, highlighting the room for improvement while emphasizing the resilience required for consecutive matches against formidable opponents. With a brief interval for recuperation, the team now sets its sights on the final two matches of the Bhubaneswar leg.

Australia, their upcoming rivals, have secured two wins in two matches during their stint in Bhubaneswar. They initiated their campaign with a narrow 4-3 triumph against Spain, followed by a dominant 5-0 victory over Ireland.

The last encounter between India and Australia occurred during the previous edition of the FIH Hockey Pro League in Rourkela. India emerged victorious with a 5-4 win and a 2-2 draw (resolved with a 4-3 shootout win) in the two-legged tie against the Australians.

Here are the livestreaming details of the match:

When and what time will the India vs Australia FIH Pro League match start?

The India vs Australia hockey FIH Pro League match will be played on February 10 at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs Australia FIH Pro League match take place?

The India vs Australia hockey FIH Pro League match will take place at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubneshwar.

Which channel will telecast India vs Australia FIH Pro League match in India?

India vs Australia hockey FIH Pro League match will be aired on Sports18 Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia FIH Pro League match in India?

The India vs Australia hockey FIH Pro League match will stream live on the JioCinema app and website.

