India vs Australia Hockey Test Series 3rd Match LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch IND vs AUS Match On Mobile, Laptop, TV And More In India?

The Indian men's hockey team is determined to rally together to avoid a third consecutive loss as they face a formidable Australian team in the third Test of their five-match series on Wednesday. In the first two matches of the series, India suffered defeats of 1-5 and 2-4 against Australia, highlighting areas for improvement crucial for their preparations for the upcoming Paris Olympics. These matches have served as valuable learning experiences for Chief Coach Craig Fulton and his team.

The Indian defense, led by captain Harmanpreet Singh, struggled under the relentless pressure exerted by the Australian attackers, conceding both penalty corners and soft field goals. Additionally, the forwards, including Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Gurjant Singh, and Sukhjeet, need to capitalize on their scoring opportunities to overcome the challenge posed by Australia.

However, the Indian midfield, particularly vice-captain Hardik Singh, has shown promise by creating numerous scoring chances in coordination with the strikers.

Coach Fulton has been experimenting with various strategies throughout the tour, evident in their gameplay characterized by short passing, flanking maneuvers, and counter-attacks. Despite attempts to breach the Australian defense with long aerial lobs, India has yet to find success.

With talented drag-flickers like skipper Harmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, and Amit Rohidas, India possesses a formidable threat during penalty corners. Nonetheless, Fulton expects more direct conversions from these specialists.

Looking ahead, the fourth match of the series is scheduled for April 12, followed by the final encounter on April 13. These upcoming matches present opportunities for India to apply their learnings and stage a comeback against Australia.

Live Coverage and Broadcast Details for India vs Australia Hockey Test Series 2023-24:

When India vs Australia, 3rd Hockey Test match will be played?

The third match of the India vs Australia hockey Test series will be played on April 10, Saturday at 3 pm IST at the Perth Hockey Stadium, in Perth Australia.

Where to watch India vs Australia 3rd Hockey Test match?

All the matches of India's hockey tour of Australia will be telecast on the Sports 18-3 and Sports18-1 HD TV channels. The matches will also be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Where Can People Follow the Live Streaming of the India vs Australia Hockey Test Series?

In India, people can Livestream the India vs Australia Hockey Test Series matches on JioCinema free of cost.