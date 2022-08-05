NewsOther Sports
India vs Australia Women's Hockey Semifinal Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AUS SF in Commonwealth Games 2022 in India?

The Indian team's opponent for the Semi-Final will be decided after the final Pool A match between England and Wales on 04 August 2022.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 05:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau

India vs Australia Women's Hockey Semifinal Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AUS SF in Commonwealth Games 2022 in India?

After thrashing Canada 3-2 in the last match, the Indian Women's Hockey Team will take on World Champion Australia in the semifinal of the Commonwealth Games 2022. Salima Tete (3'), Navneet Kaur (22') and Lalremsiami (51') found the back of the net for India, meanwhile, Brienne Stairs (23') and Hannah Haughn (39') scored for Canada. India have confirmed a top-two finish in their Pool.

Match Details 

India vs Australia

Commonwealth Games 2022, Women's hockey semifinal

8:15 PM IST, Friday, August 05

Birmingham, England

When will India vs Australia Women's Hockey CWG 2022 clash kickoff?

The India vs Australia Women's Hockey CWG 2022 clash will start at 8:15 PM IST on Friday (August 05).

Where will India vs Australia Women's Hockey CWG 2022 be played?

The India vs Australia Women's Hockey CWG 2022 match will take place in Birmingham, England.

Where will India vs Australia Women's Hockey CWG 2022 be telecast on TV in India?

India vs Australia Women's Hockey CWG 2022 match's live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Network.

Where will India vs Australia Women's Hockey CWG 2022 match's live streaming take place in the country?

India vs Australia Women's Hockey CWG 2022 match's live streaming will be on Sony Liv.

Indian Women's Squad for CWG 2022 Goalkeepers

Savita (captain), Rajani Etimarpu Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumari

