India vs Belgium hockey semifinal Live-streaming: When and where to watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 men hockey semifinal match live?

The Indian men's hockey team will aim to assure atleast a silver medal when they lock horns with world number two Belgium in the semi-final of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Tuesday (August 2).

On the cusp of creating history, India (ranked third) will be gunning for a victory on Tuesday and will be riding on their recent experiences against Belgium. India have tasted success against them in the FIH Pro League in 2020 where they beat the world champions 2-1 in their second game and had lost 2-3 in their first of the two doubleheaders in Bhubaneswar.

Prior to that, India had taken on Belgium in Test matches where they beat them 5-1, 2-1, and 2-0 in 2019. At the Odisha Men's Hockey World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018, the Indians had drawn 2-2 in their Pool C encounter against Belgium and had secured a 1-1 draw in the FIH Champions Trophy in Breda the same year where India won a silver medal.

Moreover, India will already be high on confidence as they defeated Great Britain 3-1 in the quarterfinal match. The Men in Blue scored three field goals courtesy of Dilpreet Singh (7th minute), Gurjant Singh (16th), and Hardik Singh (57th) to enter the Olympic semifinals for the first time since 1972 Munich Games.

Here are the details of the India vs Belgium men’s hockey semifinal game at the Tokyo Olympics 2020:

When will India vs Belgium men's hockey semi-final match start?

The India vs Belgium men's hockey semi-final match will begin at 7:00 AM IST on Tuesday, August 3.

Where will India vs Belgium men's hockey semi-final match be played?

The India vs Belgium men's hockey semi-final match will be played at Oi Hockey Stadium North Pitch, Tokyo, Japan.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Belgium men's hockey semi-final match?

The India vs Belgium men's hockey semi-final match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India. The match will be telecast live on Doordarshan, Sony TEN 2, Sony Six, and their corresponding HD TV channels in India. Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD will broadcast the match in regional languages.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Belgium men's hockey semi-final match?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the India vs Belgium men's hockey semi-final match on the SonyLIV website, SonyLIV app and Jio TV in India.