The Indian men's hockey team will clash with Canada in their third match of the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Wednesday (August 3). The team got off to a winning start in CWG with a thumping 11-0 win over lowly Ghana. The opening encounter helped India improve their goal difference and gave them good confidence going into the game vs England. But despite leading 3-1 through most part of the match, India could only managed a 4-4 draw in the end, which fumed the coach Graham Reid. India were clearly the better side on the turf but they unnecessarily panicked in the end to give advantage to home side to make a match out of it. India will be hoping they do not repeat the mistakes against a very good Canadian side on Wednesday.

Here are the live streaming details:

The India vs Canada Men's Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be played on August 3, Wednesday.

The India vs Canada Men's Commonwealth Games 2022 will start at 06:30 PM IST.

The India vs Canada Men's Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be played in Birmingham, England.

The India vs Canada Men's Commonwealth Games 2022 will broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

The live streaming of India vs Canada Men's Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be available on Sony LIV app and website in India.