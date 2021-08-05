India vs Germany Tokyo Olympics men's hockey medal bronze match Live Updates: India concede early goal, Germany lead 1-0

India men's hockey team got off to a slow start in the bronze medal match at Tokyo Olympics as they conceded an early goal on Thursday (August 5). Germany's Timur Oruz put his side in the lead after just 2 minutes into the game. The Germans led 1-0 in the first quarter but India managed to hold them back for the next 10 minutes.

A demoralising semifinal defeat behind it, the Indian men's hockey team would need an error-free performance from its defence to secure an Olympic medal after 41 years when it takes on Rio Games bronze-winner Germany in the third-fourth place play-off match here on Thursday.

World no. 3 India played into the hands of world champions Belgium with their defence succumbing under relentless pressure from the Red Lions to concede a bulk of penalty corners throughout the match and lose 2-5 in the semifinals.

