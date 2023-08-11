India Vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semifinal Hockey Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch IND Vs JAP LIVE In India

Maintaining intensity throughout the 60 minutes of the game and consistency in finishing would be India’s targets when the hosts take on Japan in the semifinal of the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) 2023 hockey tournament in Chennai on Friday. No doubt, India will start as favourites after their unbeaten run in the round-robin stage, winning four matches and drawing one to top the points table.

However, India would be wary of Japan, the only side the hosts have not beaten. The league match between the two sides had ended in a 1-1 draw.

There is a wide gap in the world rankings between the two teams as India are at fourth spot as against 19 of Japan. But the home side should not forget that they had lost to Japan 3-5 in the semifinals of the 2021 edition in Dhaka after thrashing their opponents 6-0 in the league stage.



India have scored the most number of goals – 20 – so far in this tournament but they missed chances galore against Japan in their league match, and the hosts will have to make amends of their poor finishing against the same opponents on Friday.

Semi-Final Showtime Tomorrow !



The Hero Asian Champions Trophy, Chennai 2023, enters its Interesting phase#PakistanVsChina for 5th & 6th place, #MalaysiaVsKorea in Semi Final 1, and#IndiaVsJapan in Semi Final 2



Who's ready to seize their spot in the grand finale?

Let's wait_ pic.twitter.com/9sIgG3qsSH — Sports Tamil Nadu (@SportsTN_) August 10, 2023

Here are all the details about India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semifinal match:

Where will the India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semifinal match be played?

The India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semifinal match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

When will the India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semifinal match be played?

The India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semifinal match will be played on August 9, at 8:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semifinal match broadcast in India?

The India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semifinal match will broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I catch the live streaming of India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semifinal match in India?

The live streaming of India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semifinal match will be available on Fancode in India.

India Vs Japan Probable Playing XI

India: PR Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh

Japan: Takashi Yoshikawa, Shota Yamada, Manabu Yamashita, Masaki Ohashi, Kaito Tanaka, Seren Tanaka, Ken Nagayoshi, Kentaro Fukuda, Ryosei Kato, Yuma Nagai, Taiki Takade

(with PTI inputs)