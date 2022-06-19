FIH Hockey Pro League India vs Netherlands: Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner in the final seconds of the match to help a resilient India fight back and hold the Netherlands to a 2-2 draw in the FIH Hockey Pro League. However, the hosts picked a bonus point from a 4-1 shootout win with their experienced goalkeeper Pirmin Blaak keeping the Indian attackers at bay. In the shoot-out, the Netherlands scored among others via Bijen Koen, and Jonas De Geus while Harmanpreet Singh and Abhishek failed in their attempts for India. Vivek Sagar Prasad scored the only goal for India in the shoot-out. The Olympic bronze medallists India will meet the Netherlands in their last league match on Sunday and will be hoping to win it and consolidate their position in the standings.

Match Details

When and what time will the 2nd leg of India vs Netherlands FIH Pro League match start?

The India vs Netherlands 2nd leg of hockey FIH Pro League match will be played on June 19 Sunday at 08:00 PM IST.

Where will India vs Netherlands FIH Pro League match take place?

The India vs Netherlands hockey FIH Pro League match will take place at the Hazelaarweg Stadion, Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Which channel will telecast India vs Netherlands FIH Pro League match in India?

India vs Netherlands hockey FIH Pro League match will be aired on Star Sports (Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD) Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Netherlands FIH Pro League match in India?

The India vs Netherlands hockey FIH Pro League match will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. You can also follow the latest updates from the match on Zee News English.