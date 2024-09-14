Advertisement
INDIA VS PAKISTAN HOCKEY

India Vs Pakistan Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming Today: When, Where And How To Watch Hockey Match Live On TV, Mobile Apps, Online

India will face their arch rivals Pakistan in their 2024 Asian Champions Trophy match on September 14. India, led by Harmanpreet Singh, are unbeaten so far.

Edited By: Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2024, 10:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau
India Vs Pakistan Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming Today: When, Where And How To Watch Hockey Match Live On TV, Mobile Apps, Online India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Streaming

Asian Championship 2024: Defending champions India, after securing the top spot on the points table, are set to face Pakistan in their final group-stage match of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy on Saturday, September 14. Both teams have already qualified for the semifinals, staying unbeaten so far in the tournament. This match is expected to be an exciting one for fans, as it will determine the final standings on the points table.

India started their title defence with a strong 3-0 win against China, followed by a commanding 5-1 victory over Japan. They then cruised to an 8-1 win against 2023 finalists Malaysia, securing their spot in the semifinals. In their latest match, Harmanpreet Singh's team beat 2021 champions Korea 3-1, ensuring they finished at the top of the table with more than 12 points.

Pakistan, meanwhile, began their campaign with two 2-2 draws against Malaysia and Korea. They earned a narrow 2-1 win over Japan in their third match. On Thursday, Pakistan sealed their place in the semifinals with a 5-1 victory over China.

India vs Pakistan Head-To-Head In Asian Champions Trophy

India and Pakistan have faced each other 11 times in the history of the Asian Champions Trophy, with India emerging victorious in more than 6 of those encounters.

Total matches: 11
India won: 7
Pakistan won: 2
Draw: 2  

India squad for 2024 Asian Champions Trophy

Harmanpreet Singh (C), Vivek Sagar Prasad (VC), Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Sukhjeet Singh, Suraj Karkera, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Sumit, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Manpreet Singh, Abhishek, Uttam Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Gurjot Singh

Pakistan squad for 2024 Asian Champions Trophy

Khan Sufyan, Liaqat Arshad, Mahmood Abu, Nadeem Ahmad, Abdul Rehman, Ahmad Ajaz, Ali Ghazanfar, Butt Ammad, Hammadudin Muhammad, Hayat Zikriya, Khan Abdullah Ishtiaq, Qadir Faisal, Rana Waheed Ashraf, Razzaq Salman, Rooman, Shahid Hannan, Shakeel Moin, Ur-Rehman Muneeb

Asian Champions Trophy 2024 India vs Malaysia live telecast and streaming details

When will India vs Malaysia take place in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024?
The match between India and Pakistan will take place on Saturday, September 14, 2024.

What time will India vs Malaysia in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 start on September 14?
The match is scheduled to begin at 1:15 PM IST on September 14.

Where will the live telecast of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match between India and Pakistan be available in India?
The live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match between India and Pakistan be available in India?
Fans can catch the live streaming on the SonyLIV app.

