India win bid to host 2023 IOC session in Mumbai; Abhinav Bindra, Sachin Tendulkar celebrate momentous occasion

India on Saturday (February 19) won the right to host the 2023 International Olympic Committee's (IOC) session in Mumbai in an unopposed race, during the 139th IOC Session in Beijing, China. The Indian delegation comprising the country's first individual Olympic gold medallist (Beijing 2008, shooting) Abhinav Bindra, IOC Member Nita Ambani, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra, and Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur made the presentation to IOC members during the 139th IOC Session, being held alongside the ongoing Winter Olympics in Beijing.



#IOCSessionMumbai2023 is our gateway to the Olympic Movement! A home Olympics is not far away. Keep dreaming India! Congratulations to the entire Indian delegation @ianuragthakur, Mrs. Nita Ambani, @Abhinav_Bindra and @WeAreTeamIndia! #StrongerTogether — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) February 19, 2022

This will be the second IOC session in India. The country last hosted an IOC session in 1983 in New Delhi. The IOC session is the general meeting of the Members of the IOC. It is the IOC's supreme organ, and its decisions are final. An ordinary Session is held once a year, while Extraordinary Sessions may be convened by the President or upon the written request of atleast one-third of the Members.

The 2020 Olympics was historic for India. Today, we make more history as Mumbai is announced as host of the 2023 IOC Session. Proud to have been part of the delegation led by Mrs. Nita Ambani, and Dr. Narinder Batra!#StrongerTogether #IOCSessionMumbai2023 — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) February 19, 2022

The Olympic Movement in India takes a giant leap with #IOCSessionMumbai2023! Our heartiest congratulations to Mrs. Nita Ambani, @ianuragthakur, Dr. Narinder Batra and @Abhinav_Bindra for making this a reality!#StrongerTogether #LetsPlay https://t.co/Gl3AikXT2U — RF Youth Sports (@RFYouthSports) February 19, 2022

Go India ! ! !

A landmark occasion for Indian sports, with India set to host its first International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session in four decades in 2023 in Mumbai.

This will be the first IOC session to be hosted in India since 1983.#IOCSessionMumbai2023 pic.twitter.com/wfXR0SIqkc — Dhaval A (@CRYPT02Dhaval) February 19, 2022

A truly momentous occasion for the Olympic Movement in India! Mumbai, India will host the 2023 IOC Session. "It is our dream to host the Olympic Games in India in the years to come!”

- Smt. Nita Ambani, IOC Member and Founder-Chairperson, Reliance Foundation#OlympicsInIndia pic.twitter.com/34dneOIhYF — Reliance Foundation (@ril_foundation) February 19, 2022

The IOC has a total of 101 members with voting rights. Additionally, there are 45 honorary members and one honour member who do not have the right to vote. In addition to the members, senior Representatives (President & Secretary-General) from more than 50 International Sports Federations, (summer and winter sporting disciplines), also attend the 10C session.