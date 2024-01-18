India Women Vs Germany Women FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND Vs GER Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop

It is a big day in Indian hockey today as the women's team has the chance to not only qualify for the final of the ongoing Hockey Paris Olympics qualifiers but also book a spot in the Games later this year with win in the semi-final. They are up against a strong outfit like Germany and it will be a huge task for the Indian team to overcome but not something which is impossible.

India began their campaign with a shock defeat to USA but they played well to beat New Zealand and Italy in the next two matches to qualify for the semi-finals. But their biggest test comes now.

It is important to note that even if India lose today, their hopes to book the ticket to Paris will not end. The top 3 teams are going to qualify from these qualifiers. If India lose the semifinal today, they will face either Japan or USA in the third-place match. If India win that game, they will become the third team to go to Paris Olympics.

But it will not be easy vs Germany, who are in great form. In this tournament, they have scored 14 goals, 10 of these were scored vs Czech Republic. They conceded only once against Japan and finished the group with two wins and one draw. India will need two of their stars so far in the tournament in form of Salima Tete and Udita to shine.

Paris Olympics 2024 qualifier semifinal: India vs Germany hockey live match time, live streaming and telecast

When will the India vs Germany semifinal take place?

India will play against Germany in the semifinal of FIH Olympics 2024 qualifier on Thursday (January 18).

At what time does the India vs Germany live hockey match begin?

India vs Germany hockey match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on January 18.

Which TV channel will telecast the India vs. Germany women's hockey match in India?

The India vs Germany semifinal match live telecast will take place on Sports18 1 (HD), and Sports18 3.

How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs GER women's hockey match?

Fans can watch the live streaming of India vs Germany women's hockey match on Jio Cinema application and website.