Vinesh Phogat

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat qualifies for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday qualified for 2020 Tokyo Olympics in 53kg spot after defeating Sarah Ann Hilderbrandt in the second repechage round at the ongoing World Wrestling Championship.

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat qualifies for 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday qualified for 2020 Tokyo Olympics in 53kg spot after defeating Sarah Ann Hilderbrandt in the second repechage round at the ongoing World Wrestling Championship.

Phogat defeated Sarah 8-2 to secure a berth for herself at the quadrennial event. The win against Sarah also allowed Vinesh to progress for the bronze medal bout against Maria Prevolaraki, one of the top wrestlers from Greece.

Earlier on Wednesday, Vinesh registered a 5-0 win over Blahinya in the first repechage round. It is to be noted that Vinesh failed to qualify for the gold medal on Tuesday after she was defeated in the pre-quaterfinal by reigning champion Mayu Mukaida of Japan.

On Tuesday, Vinesh managed to win her first bout against Olympic bronze medallist Sofia Mattsson but Mayu Mukaida proved too good for her as she registered an easy 7-0 win over Vinesh. But Mayu Mukaida gave a chance to Vinesh to contest in the repechage round as she booked a place for herself in the final of the prestigious tournament.

Vinesh Phogat Tokyo Olympics wrestling
