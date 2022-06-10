A case was registered after Indian archer Abhishek Verma’s wife’s bag containing a laptop, some documents and cash over worth Rs 1 lakh was stolen in Delhi’s Rohini area. The Delhi police have constituted a team to nab the culprits and a probe into the matter is underway.

“My wife was en route to home from her office in the evening. She parked her Audi car near Rohini Sector 7 or 8 for shopping. But when she returned after some time, the window of the car was broken and the laptop bag was stolen. The laptop bag contained a laptop, some documents and over Rs 1 lakh in cash,” the archer said.

“The police was informed after which the CCTV was checked. Nearly seven people were seen deboarding an e-rickshaw who broke the windowpane and stole the bag and fled away,” Verma added.

GOLD medal for India at Archery World Cup Stage 2 in Gwangju.

India's Compund Men's team of Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan & Aman Saini beat France 232-230.

Its 2nd consecutive World Cup Gold medal for the trio. pic.twitter.com/nDaoI3iH4K — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) May 21, 2022

According to the Delhi police, the incident took place at around 7.30 pm when the archer’s wife stopped in Rohini Sector 7-8 for shopping. “We have seen the CCTV footage in which an e-rickshaw is seen approaching the car. We have sent a team to nab the accused. A probe into the matter is underway,” said a police official.

Abhishek Verma had won gold at the 2014 Asian Games with the men’s compound team featuring Rajat Chauhan and Sandeep Kumar. He was awarded with the Arjuna Award in 2014 as well.

He also won the silver media in compound individual event at the Incheon Games in 2014 as well as 2018 Jakarta Games with the compound team.

(with ANI inputs)