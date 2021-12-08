हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hockey India

Indian hockey member tests COVID positive at Asian Champions Trophy 2021

It has been learnt that a member of the Indian women's hockey team is infected with COVID leading to calling off today's match between India and hosts South Korea.

File image (Source: Twitter)

The coronavirus has once again come back to haunt Indian hockey as a member of the women's team has been tested COVID positive at the ongoing Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 in Donghae.

"The Asian Hockey Federation regrets to inform that a positive COVID test result has been received from yesterday's routine testing for a member of Team India. Today's match between Korea and India is therefore not taking place. Further information will be provided soon." said the Asian Hockey Federation on Twitter.

The Indian women's team playing their first-ever tournament after finishing an impressive fourth and missing out on a medal by a whisker at the Tokyo Olympics started off with a thumping 13-0 win over Thailand. Their match on the following day against Malaysia did not take place due to COVID-related issues in the Malaysian team.

Now, it has been learnt that a member of the Indian women's hockey team is infected with COVID leading to calling off today's match between India and hosts South Korea. Hockey India, keeping complete privacy on who got infected, is yet to disclose the name of the team member.

First Malaysian camp and now Indian camp, the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 looks in complete jeopardy and there could be a possibility now that the officials of the Asian Hockey Federation might call off the tournament.

